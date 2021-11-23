BHU Result 2021 for UG PG Admission: BHU Result 2021: BHU UET, PET Result Announced

Highlights The result of BHU admission has been announced.

The exam was held from September 28 to October 9.

The answer key was released on November 3.

BHU UET, PET Result 2021 Announced: Banaras Hindu University has announced the results of Undergraduate Entrance Examination, UET and Post Graduate Entrance Examination, PET. The results of the entrance test (BHU results 2021) have been released by the National Testing Agency, NTA. Candidates appearing for the entrance test can now download their UET, PET scorecard from the official website bhuet.nta.nic.in. The exam was conducted offline from 28 September 2021 to 9 October 2021. Candidates can easily check their result using the methods mentioned below. Candidates have to log in to see the results.



Check out BHU Result 2021 from this direct link



Candidates can view their results from the direct link given below.

BHU UET, PET scorecard direct link

Check out BHU UET, PET Result 2021 with these steps



Step 1: Candidates should visit the official website bhuet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the BHU UET / PET Result 2021 link provided on the website.

Step 3: Now login with the help of roll number and date of birth.

Step 4: Your result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check it out now.

The National Testing Agency had announced the provisional answer keys of the entrance test on November 3 and had given the candidates time till November 5 to file objections. Students were allowed to challenge the answer key by paying a fee of Rs.200 per question.

The NTA said, “The challenges presented by the candidates will be verified by a panel of subject matter experts. If found to be correct, the answer key will be modified accordingly.