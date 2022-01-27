BHU RET 2022: BHU RET 2022: Banaras Hindu University REET registration started, how to apply and know the date of exam – bhu ret 2022 registration, exam date and admission card update here, learn how to apply on bhuonline.in

Highlights BHU REET 2022 online registration started.

This entrance test is required for admission to M.Phil, Ph.D.

The REET exam will be held in March 2022.

BHU RET 2022 Registration: Banaras Hindu University has started online registration for BHU RET 2022. Candidates who have Ph.D. Those who want to get admission in Phil can apply for BHU Research Entrance Exam (BHU RET 2022). Candidates can apply online on BHU’s official website bhuonline.in. The last date to apply for BHU REET 2022 is 15th February 2022.



The University (BHU) has notified the REET exam on their official website. According to the notification, candidates with postgraduate degree in various subjects can apply for PhD or Vidyavardhi or M.Phil in 2021-22 session. Or Integrated M.Phil Ph.D. You can take this entrance exam for admission in 2021-22 courses. In addition, candidates awaiting the results of the National Eligibility Test (NET) can register by specifying their eligibility conditions.

Find out when the BHU REET exam 2022 will take place (BHU RET 2022 exam date)

As per the notification issued by Banaras Hindu University, BHU REET 2022 exam will be held on 16th March. The applications of the applicants will be issued on the website one week before the examination i.e. on March 9, 2022. Click here for detailed information bulletin, subject details, eligibility, paper sample etc. Candidates are advised to read the information carefully before filling up the online process.

BHU RET 2022: Learn how to register online

Step 1: Visit BHU’s official website, bhuonline.in.

Step 2: The application process under RET-2021-22 has started on the home page. Click on the ‘Click here for details’ link.

Step 3: A new page will open, select your course here.

Step 4: Log in with required details.

Step 5: Fill in the application and submit the fee and click on submit.

Step 6: You will be registered, keep hard copy of confirmation page for further reference.

Link to apply online

Registration Guidelines