Bhuj: The Pride Of India trailer out now ajay devgn sanjay dutt in killer look | Bhuj: The Pride Of India: Ajay Devgn – Sanjay Dutt will give you goosebumps with powerful dialogues, watch the spectacular trailer

New Delhi: The trailer of Bollywood’s big release film ‘Bhuj: The Pride of India’ has been released this year. Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt and Nora Fatehi are seen in the trailer of the film. Everyone’s roles are looking strong. It is clear from the trailer that the film is full of patriotism and the dialogues of the film are also going to be beautiful and lively. Viewers are going to be excited and thrilled to see the trailer of the film.

Trailer release of ‘Bhuj: The Pride of India’

A lot of action scenes are being seen in the trailer of ‘Bhuj: The Pride Of India’. Amazing scenes one after the other are shown in the trailer. Ajay Devgn is seen becoming a soldier. At the same time, the character of Sanjay Dutt is going to be quite exciting. Sonakshi Sinha’s character is also quite different. His role has never been seen before. Sonakshi Sinha will be seen in action film wearing a lehenga choli. Along with this, Nora Fatehi will be seen in the role of a patriot.

The film is based on the story of Vijay Karnik.

The film ‘Bhuj: The Pride of India’ is based on the story of Vijay Karnik, a brave Indian Air Force officer. He was in charge of Bhuj airport at the time of Pakistan attack. Ajay Devgan is going to be seen in his role. The film will show how he rebuilt an entire airbase after the attack with the help of 300 women from the nearby village of Madhapar.

The film will release on August 13

Let us tell you, this film will be released in theaters on August 13. The trailer of the film Bhuj: The Pride Of India has been released a while back. Strong dialogues of Ajay Devgan and Sanjay Dutt are being heard in the trailer. Abhishek Dudhaiya has directed this film. All the stars have shown a glimpse of the trailer of the film on their social media handles.

