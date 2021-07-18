Bhumi Pednekar Birthday: Ayushmann Khurrana revealed Bhumi Needs Sex Every Hour | Ayushmann Khurrana had revealed about Bhumi Pednekar’s private moments, the actress was red with shame

New Delhi: Bhumi Pednekar Birthday is on 18th July. The actress has done very good films in her film career. But very few people would know about the personal life of the actress. However, once Ayushmann had said something about the land in front of the people that she turned red with shame.

Ayushman had revealed

Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar had reached a chat show for the promotion of their film ‘Shubh Mangal Saavdhan’. Both the stars had a lot of fun coming here and Ayushmann told such things about the land that the land itself had turned red with shame.

‘Need sex every hour’

Let us tell you, this time Ayushmann and Bhumi had reached Neha Dhupia’s chat show. Here Neha asked Ayushmann how many days he lived without sex, his answer was probably outdoor. When the same question was asked to Bhumi, Ayushman answered before him. He said, one hour. After this everyone starts laughing.

Next up on #BFFsWithVogue, NEHA Dhupia​ gets up, close and personal with @ayushmannk and @psbhumi!

Presented by @JeepIndia| Saturday at 8 PM

Powered by @MotorolaIndia| Beauty Partner @MyNykaa pic.twitter.com/Jbx5zIRQD1 — Colors Infinity (@colors_infinity) March 5, 2018

Bhumi needs such a partner

Taking the show forward, Neha asked Ayushmann if she would like to give any dating tips to Bhumi, and her answer was that Bhumi herself is intelligent. However, Ayushmann said that whoever wants to date Bhumi, it is very important for him to be tolerant on the bed. This is enough to impress a quality land. At the same time, Bhumi said that she likes things slow and it is important for them to be romantic.

bhoomi movies

Talking about the workfront of Bhumi Pednekar Movies, she was recently seen in the film ‘Durgamati’ released on the OTT platform. It was a horror-drama film. Now the actress will soon be seen in the film ‘Badhaai Do’ with Rajkumar Rao.

Also read- Karisma Kapoor changed 30 clothes in this song, do you know the name of this song?

Click here for the latest and interesting news of entertainment Entertainment Facebook Page of gadget clock like to