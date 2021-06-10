Bhumi Pednekar joins Akshay Kumar in Aanand L Rai's Rakshabandhan; shooting likely to begin on 15 June, says filmmaker

Movie mandatory particular person Akshay Kumar on Wednesday introduced that (*15*) Pednekar is decided to mandatory particular person alongside him in Aanand L Rai’s upcoming attribute movie Rakshabandhan.

The actor duo has beforehand collaborated on movies care for Bathroom: Ek Prem Katha (2017) and Pednekar-starrer Durgamati, on which Kumar served as co-producer.

A very particular movie & a extraordinarily particular reunion. Am supremely enraged to be participating once more with two of my favorite artistic powerhouses & people. Am fat of gratitude to be a little bit of this particular, heart-touching narrative #[email protected] @aanandlrai pic.twitter.com/3dTHGv2xbe — bhumi pednekar (@bhumipednekar) June 9, 2021

The movie is written by Rai’s longtime collaborator and Nationwide Award-winning screenwriter Himanshu Sharma, recognized for Zero, Raanjhanaa and the Tanu Weds Manu franchise.

Rakshabandhan is described as a definite story that celebrates “relationships in primarily essentially the most good methodology”.

“We’re hoping to begin up by 15 June. By then situations may per likelihood moreover merely attain down and the issue ought to turn into extra conducive for us to work with the unit,” Aanand L Rai tells Instances of India.

The movie will probably be Kumar’s 2nd collaboration with Rai, after Atrangi Re, which features Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan.

Pednekar was closing seen in movies care for Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare and Durgamati, each of which launched closing 12 months.

Rakshabandhan is offered by Kumar’s sister, Alka Bhatia and Rai. The movie is backed by Coloration Yellow Manufacturing in affiliation with Cape of Factual Motion pictures.

