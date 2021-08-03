Bhumi Pednekar slapped Ayushman Khurana for film Dum Laga ke haisha

New Delhi: While Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana always remains in the discussion about his films, the same Bhumi Pednekar also remains in the discussion with his special acting. Fans also like these two pair very much. And the audience always wants to see the film of these two. Ayushmann Khurrana started his career in 2012 with Shoojit Sircar’s romantic comedy film Vicky Donor, while Bhumi Pednekar started his film career with the 2015 film Dum Laga Ke Haisha. This film may have been Bhumi Pednekar’s first film but it has always proved to be a memorable film for her.

In the film Dum Laga Ke Haisha, there is a funny anecdote related to Bhumi Pednekar, which you will be surprised to know. Actually, in the film Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Bhumi Pednekar and Ayushmann Khurrana were in the lead role and in one scene of this film, Bhumi gets angry and has to slap the actor on the face. Being Bhumi’s first film, she was unable to do this scene. Because he had to slap his senior actor. And due to this, she was not able to give the timing of the slap right and many times she had to give many takes to slap. After getting slapped in the sixth or seventh take, Ayushmann had to jokingly say that Bhumi is enjoying this scene with great pleasure and is doing it deliberately.

After this Ayushman talked to Bhumi like this, she agreed to slap. Earlier, Bhumi had isolated herself for 15 minutes, then after coming back to the set, she gave a brilliant shot. But for one scene, she had slapped Ayushmann Khurrana not once but 8 times. This film proved to be a super hit. The performance of both of them in this film was highly appreciated.

