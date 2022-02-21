Entertainment

Bhumi Pednekar starrer film Bhakshak shoot completes in a 39-day start-to-finish schedule | Bhumi Pednekar starrer ‘Bhakk’ based on true events – shooting completed in a single schedule of 39 days

12 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Bhumi Pednekar starrer film Bhakshak shoot completes in a 39-day start-to-finish schedule | Bhumi Pednekar starrer ‘Bhakk’ based on true events – shooting completed in a single schedule of 39 days
Written by admin
Bhumi Pednekar starrer film Bhakshak shoot completes in a 39-day start-to-finish schedule | Bhumi Pednekar starrer ‘Bhakk’ based on true events – shooting completed in a single schedule of 39 days

Bhumi Pednekar starrer film Bhakshak shoot completes in a 39-day start-to-finish schedule | Bhumi Pednekar starrer ‘Bhakk’ based on true events – shooting completed in a single schedule of 39 days

breadcrumb

News

oi-Neeti Sudha

,

The film ‘Bhakk’ produced by Red Chillies Entertainment wrapped up its shooting in Lucknow last week. The film has been shot in a single schedule for 39 days. Inspired by true events, ‘Bhakk’ is set in the rustic and turbulent world of Bihar and brings to the fore the ground reality of crimes against women.

The Bhumi Pednekar starrer revolves around the journey of an unbroken woman in her quest for justice and her perseverance in bringing to light a heinous crime. Known for her strong characters, Bhumi Pednekar will be seen essaying the role of a journalist in Bhakk, who confronts the consequences, dangers and threats of a story unfolding.

bhumi-pednekar-starrer-film-bhakshak-shoot-completes

Pushpa Hindi Box Office Week 9 - Allu Arjun beats blockbusters like Tanhaji, Bahubali 2Pushpa Hindi Box Office Week 9 – Allu Arjun beats blockbusters like Tanhaji, Bahubali 2

Apart from this, veteran actors Sanjay Mishra, Sai Tamhankar and Aditya Srivastava are also in important roles in the film. Sharing about the film, Bhumi wrote – “It has been an emotional journey. A film that will always be close to my heart and a story that leaves me goosebumps. It’s about women coming together to fight for justice.” Proud to bring to you a wonderful story. See you soon in theatres.”

Co-written by Pulkit and Jyotsna Nath, ‘Bhakk’ is directed by Pulkit, who has previously directed the highly acclaimed web series Bose: Dead or Alive. Produced by Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma, ‘Bhakk’ is a Red Chillies Entertainment production film.

english summary

Bhumi Pednekar starrer film Bhakshak shoot completes in a 39-day start-to-finish schedule. Inspired by true events, this film will bring a gritty tale of a heinous crime against women and their quest to seek justice. Directed by Pulkit, produced by Red Chillies Entertainment.

Story first published: Monday, February 21, 2022, 15:08 [IST]

#Bhumi #Pednekar #starrer #film #Bhakshak #shoot #completes #39day #starttofinish #schedule #Bhumi #Pednekar #starrer #Bhakk #based #true #events #shooting #completed #single #schedule #days

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  bigg boss 15 grand finale 2022 live updates voting poll details winners bb 15 news in hindi

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment