Bhumi Pednekar starrer film Bhakshak shoot completes in a 39-day start-to-finish schedule | Bhumi Pednekar starrer ‘Bhakk’ based on true events – shooting completed in a single schedule of 39 days

The film ‘Bhakk’ produced by Red Chillies Entertainment wrapped up its shooting in Lucknow last week. The film has been shot in a single schedule for 39 days. Inspired by true events, ‘Bhakk’ is set in the rustic and turbulent world of Bihar and brings to the fore the ground reality of crimes against women.

The Bhumi Pednekar starrer revolves around the journey of an unbroken woman in her quest for justice and her perseverance in bringing to light a heinous crime. Known for her strong characters, Bhumi Pednekar will be seen essaying the role of a journalist in Bhakk, who confronts the consequences, dangers and threats of a story unfolding.

Apart from this, veteran actors Sanjay Mishra, Sai Tamhankar and Aditya Srivastava are also in important roles in the film. Sharing about the film, Bhumi wrote – “It has been an emotional journey. A film that will always be close to my heart and a story that leaves me goosebumps. It’s about women coming together to fight for justice.” Proud to bring to you a wonderful story. See you soon in theatres.”

Co-written by Pulkit and Jyotsna Nath, ‘Bhakk’ is directed by Pulkit, who has previously directed the highly acclaimed web series Bose: Dead or Alive. Produced by Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma, ‘Bhakk’ is a Red Chillies Entertainment production film.

Story first published: Monday, February 21, 2022, 15:08 [IST]