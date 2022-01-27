Bhumi Pednekar to have 6 releases in 2022, says, can’t wait to entertain audiences with 6 diverse films | Bhumi Pednekar will come with back to back 6 films in 2022, from Akshay Kumar to Vicky Kaushal’s pair
oi-Neeti Sudha
In the year 2022, 6 films of Bollywood’s young star Bhumi Pednekar are going to be released one after the other. Bhumi believes that all these films are out of the box, whose story will entertain the audience to the fullest. Bhumi’s upcoming films include Badhaai Do, Lady Killer, Bhojh, Govinda Naam Mera, Raksha Bandhan besides a big project film, which will be announced soon.
Bhumi says, “We are all looking forward to get out of this pandemic as soon as possible. Over the years, I have worked with some of the best filmmakers who are known for their unique style. I love these filmmakers in 6 different ways. I am eagerly waiting to entertain the audience through different types of films.”
The actress further added, “Frankly, ever since I started my career, I have worked hard on my craft and tried to deliver performances that touch the hearts of the audience. My back-to-back films are about to release. , and I am very excited about this but also feeling a little nervous.”
6 different types of movies
Bhumi hopes that all her upcoming films will be able to touch the hearts of the audience as the story of all these films is very unique and completely different.
want to know feedback
She says, “As an actor, I also want to know people’s feedback and reviews about my performance, and I look forward to connecting with the media and the audience through these films. I am sure that along with these films, my performance on screen will also be liked by the audience.”
These movies are very close
Bhumi further said- “To be honest, all these projects are very close to my heart and after the release of these films, I will feel as if I am sharing a piece of my heart with the audience.”
left no stone unturned
She further says, “In all the films I have worked in so far, I have left no stone unturned from my side and if I talk about these 6 films, I have presented all the emotions I had. Now So I just pray for these films and their producers and directors who have bet on me to bring their vision to life on screen.”
Story first published: Thursday, January 27, 2022, 13:54 [IST]
