Bhumi Pednekar to have 6 releases in 2022, says, can’t wait to entertain audiences with 6 diverse films | Bhumi Pednekar will come with back to back 6 films in 2022, from Akshay Kumar to Vicky Kaushal’s pair

Bhumi Pednekar to have 6 releases in 2022, says, can't wait to entertain audiences with 6 diverse films

News oi-Neeti Sudha

In the year 2022, 6 films of Bollywood’s young star Bhumi Pednekar are going to be released one after the other. Bhumi believes that all these films are out of the box, whose story will entertain the audience to the fullest. Bhumi’s upcoming films include Badhaai Do, Lady Killer, Bhojh, Govinda Naam Mera, Raksha Bandhan besides a big project film, which will be announced soon.

Bhumi says, “We are all looking forward to get out of this pandemic as soon as possible. Over the years, I have worked with some of the best filmmakers who are known for their unique style. I love these filmmakers in 6 different ways. I am eagerly waiting to entertain the audience through different types of films.”

The actress further added, “Frankly, ever since I started my career, I have worked hard on my craft and tried to deliver performances that touch the hearts of the audience. My back-to-back films are about to release. , and I am very excited about this but also feeling a little nervous.”