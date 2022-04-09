Bhumi Pednekar wants to star in full-blown action film, shooting for 6 back to back films | Bhumi Pednekar is busy in 6 films, said- ‘Now I want to do a powerful action film’

Young Bollywood star Bhumi Pednekar has established herself as one of the most versatile actors of her generation and now wants to explore the action genre. Bhumi has a long list of blockbuster movies which includes movies like Anubhav Sinha’s Mob, Ajay Behl’s The Lady Killer, Shashank Khaitan’s Govinda Aala Re, Akshay Kumar starrer Raksha Bandhan, Sudhir Mishra’s Afva and Gauri Khan produced Bhakk.

She is very keen to include an action film in this line-up and show the audience that she can do action packed films and cool stunts in a good way.

Bhumi says, “I definitely want to do a full power action film. I have never done any action film before. I want to see myself doing something like Matrix and Lara Croft. This is exciting for me and I definitely want to explore it in the near future. I think I will have a lot of fun doing this. I am really looking for an action film and hope to find something needed.”

She adds, “The world of films is like an oyster for me and there is a lot for me to explore here. I am very lucky that I have got to do a variety of films. The year 2022 is going to be full of characters for me. “

Bhumi has established herself as one of the finest actors playing unique characters in projects like Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Bala, Lust Stories, Badhaai Do among others. When asked about where she sees herself in the next 20 years, Bhumi says, “Honestly I don’t have an answer. I mean definitely I will be a climate activist. I will definitely find myself acting.” But is that the only thing I would do? Definitely not!”

She adds, “There are so many things I am passionate about. Running my own business is one of them. I don’t know how to diversify myself. I don’t know if I am going to be a producer. I don’t know if I will be an entrepreneur or not. But I am definitely going to act and become a climate activist.”

