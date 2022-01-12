Bhumi Pednekar will be seen in ‘The Lady Killer’ with Arjun Kapoor! Bhumi Pednekar will be seen in ‘The Lady Killer’ with Arjun Kapoor, the expectations of the audience increased!

Bhumi Pednekar will be seen in ‘The Lady Killer’ with Arjun Kapoor! Bhumi Pednekar will be seen in ‘The Lady Killer’ with Arjun Kapoor, the expectations of the audience elevated!

Actress Bhumi Pednekar all the time makes her place in the hearts of her followers by arising with completely different ideas in her movies. Followers and audience predict so much from her upcoming movie ‘The Lady Killer’. She will be seen reverse Arjun Kapoor in this movie. Giving details about this just lately, journalist and movie critic Taran Adarsh ​​shared a put up on the desi microblogging app, Ku, by way of which he says- “Bhoomi Pednekar is working reverse Arjun Kapoor in ‘The Lady Killer'”. Huh..

#BhumiPednekar is the main girl of #TheLadyKiller with #ArjunKapoor in the lead.. Thriller is directed by #AjayBahl and introduced by #BhushanKumar, #KrishanKumar and #ShaaileshRSingh. The story of the movie is constructed on a really completely different idea.

Seeing this, it’s being speculated that someplace this movie is expounded to the homicide thriller. Thus, this movie is predicted to be very particular for the viewers who like suspense associated movies. Helmed by Ajay Behl, the upcoming thriller movie revolves round a small city playboy.

On this poster, Arjun is seen in an intense avatar, in addition to the tag line of this poster reads that “Doubt makes a snake chunk its personal tail.” Allow us to inform you that ‘The Lady Killer’ is a Bollywood romance thriller drama movie.

This will be the first time that the Arjun Kapoor-Bhumi Pednekar pair will be seen on display screen. Now it stays to be seen how effectively this pair lives as much as the expectations. If sources are to be believed, the movie is about to launch in Could this 12 months.

