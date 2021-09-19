Bhumika Chawla Sushant Singh Rajput Tere Naam: While the role Chawla would have been in Kareena Kapoor’s superhit film, she said – something else would have happened in my career – Actress Bhumika Chawla spoke about her upcoming Bollywood career films and Sushant Singh Rajput

‘Tere Naam’ fame actress Bhumika Chawla once made headlines in Bollywood for her innocence and beauty, but her career in Hindi films like ‘Dil Ne Jis Apna Apna’, ‘Run’, ‘Silsile’ and ‘Family’, ‘Gandhi’ has gained momentum in Bollywood. Not taken. The role, which has given many hits in the South, is currently in the spotlight due to her new Southern film ‘Citymar’. In this conversation, she talks openly about her film, failure, Sushant Singh Rajput and aspects of being a woman.

Do you like your game based southern movie ‘Citymar’ very much? Are you involved in sports

In ‘Citymar’, I have become a kabaddi player, which inspires her brother to take up the game and make him a coach. I love adventure sports. I have been doing badminton and swimming for a long time. But I have also done a level one course of scuba diving. I hula hoop. Recently I went to Manali to climb a rope. I have always been a sports person. During my school days I was learning to ride a bike and I had an accident while riding a bike. Then I had a serious leg injury and I was bedridden for two and a half months. But even after that, I did not shy away from playing any game. Recently I did a Telugu movie ‘Aade Ma Katha’, in which I rode a heavy bike like Royal Enfield.

Riding a bike is also considered a symbol of women’s empowerment. Have you ever felt most capable as a woman?

I was born into a family where we had three siblings, two sisters and a brother. But my parents never discriminated between boys and girls in the house. So riding a bike is not a big deal for me. I feel stronger when I can manage my life. For me, women’s empowerment is when you can make the decisions you want by standing firm in financial, career, domestic or any situation. Do not succumb to fear in the face of circumstances. In any bad situation, if a woman keeps herself strong and faces it, there can be nothing more powerful than that.

Do you feel inferior as a woman?

Yes, there are two situations when I feel very inferior as a woman. Whenever crimes against women are filed and they go ahead, over the years, the outcome does not lead to anything, it feels very bad. In addition, the punishment given to criminals is not strong enough to intimidate criminals. The second situation is when jokes and memes are made about women and they are enjoyed a lot. Such forward jokes are very ridiculous. Look, my sense of humor is not bad, but jokes about women insult me.

Speaking of your career, you became a national crush after giving a superhit film like ‘Tere Naam’ with Salman Khan, but your career in Bollywood has not increased since then?

Today, when I look back years later, I see a simple reason for this, good luck! But if I went deeper into it, there were many reasons for it. The first situation was that you had big movies, but at that time I was also doing Southern movies, so my dates didn’t match. I was also offered ‘Jab We Met’ and ‘Munna Bhai MBBS’, but I could not do it. If I had done that film, my career would have been different. There were two films in Telugu that I skipped because I was getting married and I was already working on five films. Those two Telugu films also became blockbusters. Then there are times when offers of roles that you get are not meaningful and you reject them yourself. In such a situation, the gap widens and it widens so much that people in the industry feel that you are not ready to work, which is not true.

But after a long time, why did you accept the role of Dhoni’s (Sushant Singh Rajput) sister in Neeraj Pandey’s MS Dhoni: The Untold Story?

In fact, when Neeraj Saran (director Neeraj Pandey) offered me the role of Dhoni’s sister, I was not sure if I wanted to play the role. But then I said yes, because it was a biopic of a great cricketer. In fact, my role in the film was small, but it was important that the biggest player in the country was inspired to play by his sister. Very soon I will give you the news of a very good Hindi movie. It is forbidden to talk about it at the moment. My upcoming film will be very interesting.

He worked with Sushant Singh Rajput in ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’. You may have been shocked by the controversy surrounding his untimely demise and his subsequent death?

He was a wonderful fellow artist. We had a lot of discussion during the shoot. He used to talk about life, dreams and relationships. He was a very hardworking artist. He never had any problems or confusion on the set. Of course everything was shocking. Some channels went up. Many channels have added many people to it. I think no news should be biased. Many channels were influencing people. Unfortunately, after some time it became a prime time TV show, which people will watch and see that the show is running tonight at 9 p.m. Watch it, eat and sleep. It was all very annoying. Everything came except the real issue, but nothing happened.



