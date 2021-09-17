Bhupesh Baghel and TS Singh Dev Debate: Bhupesh Baghel and TS Singh Dev Tassal: Rahul Gandhi may visit Bastar before CM decides on ‘Baba’ dispute

Highlights Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi may visit Chhattisgarh soon

He was sent a three-day program on behalf of the State Committee.

Decision on change of leadership only after Rahul’s visit

Bhupesh Baghel is confident of remaining as the Chief Minister

Raipur

In Chhattisgarh, the feud between Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Health Minister TS Singh Deo is not over. In the past, both of them have definitely come to the same platform and tried to reduce the tension. Meanwhile, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi may soon visit Bastar in Chhattisgarh. Only then will he take a final decision on the ongoing power struggle in the state. Health Minister TS Singh Deo is demanding a change of leadership in the state. Sources said that Rahul Gandhi will most likely go on a two-day visit to the tribal areas.

In fact, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel was on a tour of Delhi after a clash with TS Singh Deo. Meanwhile, he met Rahul Gandhi. During the meeting, Bhupesh Baghel had invited Rahul Gandhi to visit Chhattisgarh. Sources said that Rahul Gandhi would take the final decision on the change of leadership in Chhattisgarh. An official announcement on Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Chhattisgarh is expected soon.

However, a senior party worker told our correspondent Times of India that so far there has been no talk of a change of leadership, which is an open issue. At the same time, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel is confident of retaining his post. He said in an interview to a TV channel that he was not instructed to step down from the top leadership.

The Congress official said that a three-day program has been sent to Rahul Gandhi for his visit to Chhattisgarh and he will take a decision soon. Meanwhile, TS Singh Dev is now vying for the Chief Minister’s post. After the party came to power in December 2018, he and Baghel were promised an independent term, he and his people argue.