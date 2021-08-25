Bhupesh Baghel is showing strength in Delhi: Bhupesh Baghel and Rahul Gandhi Meeting News: Bhupesh Baghel will stay on the chair by showing strength in Delhi, Priyanka Gandhi also took office: Priyanka Gandhi also took office

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday met former party president Rahul Gandhi and discussed the dispute in the Chhattisgarh unit of the Congress and the change of leadership in the state. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi was also present at the meeting. At the same time, there was no time to meet TS Singh Dev. It is believed that the meeting discussed the political upheaval related to the Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress.

So far, no information has been received about the outcome of the meeting. However, the meeting is considered important in the context of the state government’s decision on leadership. Baghel will also meet Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal. Meanwhile, more than 30 MLAs and former MLAs of Baghel supporters are present in Delhi. Sources said that he came to support the Chief Minister after discussing the change of leadership in the state.

About 20 MLAs met Congress Chhattisgarh in-charge PL Poonia. It is believed that these MLAs should not change their leadership and have advised not to keep Baghel as the Chief Minister. At the same time, Poonia has questioned the presence of such a large number of MLAs in Delhi. What is the need for such a large number of MLAs here, he said.

In the wake of the ongoing feud between Chief Minister Baghel and Health Minister TS Singhdev, discussions are hot with MLAs arriving in Delhi that the Chief Minister is trying to show strength to the Congress High Command, though Baghel’s close friends have denied this. He says the chief minister has full faith in the leadership of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and there is nothing to show strength.

Baghel’s supporter MLA Devendra Yadav said, “Under the leadership of Chief Minister Baghel, we are serving the people of Chhattisgarh.” We will talk to the High Command. All the MLAs are together. Recently, Baghel and Health Minister TS Singh Deo met Rahul Gandhi.

Returning to Raipur on Wednesday after meeting former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and some other senior leaders, Baghel had said that he had accepted the post on the orders of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and would resign immediately at their behest. He also said that those who have been chanting the slogan of sharing the Chief Minister’s post for two and a half years are trying to bring political instability in the state, in which they will never succeed.

No need to change captains

At the same time, Amarjit Bhagat, a minister in the Chhattisgarh government and close confidante of Bhupesh Baghel, has said that when the team is not performing well, there may be a need to change the captain in any team. Under the leadership of Hon’ble Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, the state of Chhattisgarh is establishing new dimensions of overall development. If there is Bhupesh, there is faith.

It is noteworthy that since the formation of the Congress government in Chhattisgarh in December 2018, relations between Chief Minister Baghel and Health Minister Singhdev have not been smooth. Proponents of her case have been working to make the actual transcript of this statement available online.

Recently, differences between the Baghel group and the Singhdev group escalated when Congress MLA Brihaspati Singh accused Health Minister TS Singhdev of wanting to assassinate him and become the Chief Minister. Brihaspati Singh is considered close to Chief Minister Baghel.