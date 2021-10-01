Bhupesh Baghel supporters push MLA returns: Bhupesh Baghel supporters push MLA returns: Bhupesh Baghel supporters from Delhi push MLAs, Rahul Gandhi not found, returned empty-handed Raipur Rahe Raipur

Highlights 15 MLAs from Chhattisgarh camped in Delhi and did not get time from Rahul Gandhi

All MLAs are considered supporters of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.

MLA Rahul Gandhi had gone to his constituency to seek time for a tour.

It is being said that everyone is coming back due to lack of time from Rahul Gandhi.

In Chhattisgarh (Chhattisgarh Congress Crisis News), the MLAs who rushed to Delhi amid the ongoing political turmoil over the change of leadership are disappointed. It is being said that the wish of the state Congress MLAs to meet Rahul Gandhi after reaching Delhi from Chhattisgarh is unfulfilled. It is being said that the Congress MLAs who came to invite Rahul Gandhi to Chhattisgarh have to go back without meeting him.

In fact, politics has been going on in the Chief Minister’s chair in Chhattisgarh for two and a half years. Meanwhile, about 15 MLAs from Chhattisgarh rushed to Delhi and spoke to state in-charge PL Poonia and expressed their desire to meet Rahul Gandhi. The intention was to come to Delhi to discuss Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Chhattisgarh and development work in the district. At the same time, after the MLA from Chhattisgarh went to Delhi, politics in the state has started heating up.

For a long time, there has been chaos in Chhattisgarh from the Chief Minister’s chair. Meanwhile, the arrival of MLAs in Delhi was a signal to Rahul Gandhi to support his favorite leader for the Chief Minister’s post. However, the MLAs who reached Delhi to meet Rahul Gandhi could not meet him and eventually had to return to Chhattisgarh empty handed.

“We have come here to ask for time from Rahul Gandhi,” the MLA told the media. Visit our part during your proposed visit to Chhattisgarh. Congress MLA Brihaspat Singh had said that he had the support of 60 MLAs including Bhupesh Baghel. In such a situation the government is nowhere unstable.