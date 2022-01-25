Bhushan Kumar praised Kartik Aaryan, calling him the most professional actor! Producer Bhushan Kumar praised Kartik Aaryan, calling him the most professional actor!

Entertainment

1 day ago
The makers of ‘Shahzada’ have requested Manish Shah of Goldmines to stop the release of the Hindi version of Ala Vaikunthapuramulu. The lead actor of the film, Kartik Aaryan, is extremely excited about the film and does not want to back out from the film for any reason. Producer Bhushan Kumar says, “We, the producers, felt that Shahzada should be released in theaters first and not Ala Vaikunthapuramulu’s version, so we have requested Goldmines not to release the Hindi version and release the film. It is always the producer’s decision and not the actor’s.”

The release date of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' has not changed, Karthik Aryan's strong film will be released on this day!The release date of ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ has not changed, Karthik Aryan’s strong film will be released on this day!

He adds, “I have known Kartik from the beginning of his career. We have done many films together. He is one of the most professional actors I have worked with.” One of the directors close to Kartik, Rohit Dhawan said, “Karthik’s intention and enthusiasm for ‘Shehzada’ is undeniable.

It’s been great working with them. As directors and actors, we share a solid bond and nothing can stand in the way of our love for the film. “It seems the bond between the actor and the director is eager to bring magic to the big screen.

The same, another producer of the film, Aman Gill shared, “After we came to know about the release of Hindi version of Ala Vaikunthapuramulu, we the makers requested Manishji not to release it.

Kartik is leaving no stone unturned for Shehzada as an actor and only talks about how he can contribute in making it the biggest film for everyone involved, he is one of the most dedicated actors in the industry. is one of. ,

Bollywood Filmmaker Bhushan Kumar praised Kartik Aaryan, calling him the most professional actor! Read the details.

Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 17:10 [IST]

