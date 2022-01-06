Bhushan Kumar’s next film announced, Rajkummar Rao will be seen in Srikant Bolla’s biopic! Bhushan Kumar’s next film announced, Rajkummar Rao will be seen in Srikant Bola’s biopic!

Srikanth Bola’s inspiring story will be directed by Tushar Hiranandani and produced by T-Series and Chalk N Cheese Films Production LLP. Together, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Nidhi Parmar Hiranandani are bringing to the audience the powerful story of Srikanth Bola. Raj Kumar Rao will be seen in an important role in this film directed by Tushar Hiranandani. Srikanth Bola, the biopic of an industrialist who did not let his blindness overpower his dreams and founded a company called Bolent Industries which is headed by Ravi Kanth Mantha.

This inspiring story has been written by Sumit Purohit and Jagdeep Sidhu and the shooting of this film will start in July 2022. Srikanth Bola, who hails from a small village in Andhra Pradesh, has faced many difficult situations and challenges. Srikanth was blind since birth and his parents were very poor and uneducated. He had to face many difficulties since birth.

After passing 10th standard, he had to fight a legal battle against the state for a long time to study in science stream. Srikanth not only completed 10th and 12th standard with good marks but also earned the distinction of becoming the first international blind student to study from Massachusetts Institute of Technology, USA. With a strong and leading foresight, he firmly believes that it takes more mind than the power to see to fulfill his vision.

Talking about such an inspiring story as well as an amazing personality, Bhushan Kumar, Managing Director and Chairman, T-Series, said, “The story of Srikanth Bola fulfills the adage of fighting the odds and moving forward from birth. He had to face many challenges, yet he never let anything come in the way of his dreams, the journey of his dreams is really very inspiring.

It is indeed a privilege to be associated with a person like him. A character with such a powerful personality can only be played by a promising actor like Rajkummar Rao and we are glad that he is with us. Director Tushar Hiranandani takes a very different approach to presenting this beautiful story to the audience. We are very excited about this film and we are also happy that the audience will be able to witness this beautiful story of Srikanth.” Talking about his character, Rajkummar Rao says,

“Srikanth Bola is an inspiration! It is indeed a great privilege for me to play such an inspiring personality, keep on growing like a phoenix despite facing so many difficulties. I am extremely looking forward to playing the character of Srikanth. It gives me immense pleasure to work with Bhushan sir once again with such an inspiring project.” Gulshan Kumar and T-Series presents the film by T-Series Films and Chalk N Cheese Films Production LLP, currently titled Srikanth Bola. The project is being directed by Tushar Hiranandani, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Nidhi Parmar Hiranandani.

Stay updated with every news of the film industry and get movie reviews