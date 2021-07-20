People

Bhuvan Bam (BB Ki Vines) Age, Height, Biography 2021 Wiki, Equity

25 mins ago
Bhuvan Bam (BB Ki Vines) Age, Height, Biography 2021 Wiki, Equity
Boo Bam Bam I’m Youtuber from India, born on January 22, 1994 in Gujarat Baroda. His full name is Bhuvaneshwarbam. He finished his studies at Shahid Bagatsin University in Delhi. He is the son of Padma Bam and Avnin Drabam. In addition to being Youtuber Boo Wan Bam A great actor and a great singer.

Biography / Wiki:-

Real name Bvaneshwarbam
nickname Bhuvan Bam, BB ki Vines
Known name Boo Bam Bam
Birthday January 22, 1994
Year 27 years (as of 2021)
place of origin Baroda, Gujarat, India
Birthplace New Delhi, India
Current place of residence New Delhi, India
Country of Citizenship Indian
Profession Comedian, actor, writer, singer-songwriter,
YouTube personality
Marriage status Unmarried
Girlfriend / office work not clear
religion Hindu
Zodiac Aquarius
Eating habits Non-vegetarian
Education, family, ethnicity:-

school name Green Fields School in New Delhi
College / university Shahid Bagat Singh College, New Delhi
Educational background Bachelor of History
Ethnicity Marathi
Father’s name Avnindra Bam
Mother’s name Padma Bam (former employee)
ABB, Faridabad)
Brother’s name Amambam (Pilot)
Sister name none
Spouse / wife name Not applicable
Child (child) name none
Career / Awards and Achievements:-

Awards and achievements WebTV Asia Award-The most popular channel on his YouTube channel “BBKi”
Grape Tree “(2016)
Hindustan Times Wins First Edition of Game Changer Awards (2017)
Filmfare Awards-Best Short Film “Plus Minus” (2019)

Boo Bam Bam He was so interested in music that he started learning music when he was in college. After this he started working as a singer in a local restaurant and he earned 5,000 rupees as a salary. Bhuvan Bam has created a YouTube channel.BB KivinesWas uploaded in 2015 and his first video “Chakna problem, “The view became very few and was later deleted by him.

Then he started making funny videos on his channel. He raised money for Covid 19 immigrants from the Youtube series.Social lifeline.Currently, Bhuvan Bam has 20 million subscribers and a net worth of 22 rupees. Unfortunately, he lost his parents to Covid and informed his fans on June 12th through an Instagram post.

Net worth, housing, automobiles:-

Net worth 22 rupees
Monthly salary / income 20 rupees or more
Home address not clear
car Mercedes
favorite:-

Favorite food Pizza, burgers, pasta, chocolate
Favorite actor Nawazuddin Sidiki
Favorite actress not clear
Favorite color Red and white
Favorite hobby Play the guitar, travel
Favorite destination not clear
Favorite movie director Anuragu Kashap
Figures, size, height, weight:-

hair color black
Eye color Brown
height Feet – 5 feet 7 inches
Meters – 1.70 m
Centimeter – 170 cm
weight Kilogram – 64 Kg
Figure measurement Chest size – 38 inches
Waist size – 30 inches
Biceps size – 13 inches
Figure measurement – ​​38-30-13

