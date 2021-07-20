Bhuvan Bam (BB Ki Vines) Age, Height, Biography 2021 Wiki, Equity

Boo Bam Bam I’m Youtuber from India, born on January 22, 1994 in Gujarat Baroda. His full name is Bhuvaneshwarbam. He finished his studies at Shahid Bagatsin University in Delhi. He is the son of Padma Bam and Avnin Drabam. In addition to being Youtuber Boo Wan Bam A great actor and a great singer.

Biography / Wiki:-

Real name Bvaneshwarbam nickname Bhuvan Bam, BB ki Vines Known name Boo Bam Bam Birthday January 22, 1994 Year 27 years (as of 2021) place of origin Baroda, Gujarat, India Birthplace New Delhi, India Current place of residence New Delhi, India Country of Citizenship Indian Profession Comedian, actor, writer, singer-songwriter,

YouTube personality Marriage status Unmarried Girlfriend / office work not clear religion Hindu Zodiac Aquarius Eating habits Non-vegetarian

Education, family, ethnicity:-

school name Green Fields School in New Delhi College / university Shahid Bagat Singh College, New Delhi Educational background Bachelor of History Ethnicity Marathi Father’s name Avnindra Bam Mother’s name Padma Bam (former employee)

ABB, Faridabad) Brother’s name Amambam (Pilot) Sister name none Spouse / wife name Not applicable Child (child) name none

Career / Awards and Achievements:-

Awards and achievements WebTV Asia Award-The most popular channel on his YouTube channel “BBKi”

Grape Tree “(2016) Hindustan Times Wins First Edition of Game Changer Awards (2017) Filmfare Awards-Best Short Film “Plus Minus” (2019)

Boo Bam Bam He was so interested in music that he started learning music when he was in college. After this he started working as a singer in a local restaurant and he earned 5,000 rupees as a salary. Bhuvan Bam has created a YouTube channel.BB KivinesWas uploaded in 2015 and his first video “Chakna problem, “The view became very few and was later deleted by him.

Then he started making funny videos on his channel. He raised money for Covid 19 immigrants from the Youtube series.Social lifeline.Currently, Bhuvan Bam has 20 million subscribers and a net worth of 22 rupees. Unfortunately, he lost his parents to Covid and informed his fans on June 12th through an Instagram post.

Net worth, housing, automobiles:-

Net worth 22 rupees Monthly salary / income 20 rupees or more Home address not clear car Mercedes

favorite:-

Favorite food Pizza, burgers, pasta, chocolate Favorite actor Nawazuddin Sidiki Favorite actress not clear Favorite color Red and white Favorite hobby Play the guitar, travel Favorite destination not clear Favorite movie director Anuragu Kashap

Figures, size, height, weight:-

hair color black Eye color Brown height Feet – 5 feet 7 inches Meters – 1.70 m Centimeter – 170 cm weight Kilogram – 64 Kg Figure measurement Chest size – 38 inches Waist size – 30 inches Biceps size – 13 inches Figure measurement – ​​38-30-13

Learn more Govinda , Pankaj Kapur, Rishi Kapoor & Parinity Chopra

Celebrity Poll 2021

Who is your favorite Indian politician?Polling options are limited because JavaScript is disabled in the browser.

Narendra Modi 38%, 101 vote 101 vote 38% 101 votes-38% of all votes

Arvind Keziwar 19%, 50 vote 50 vote 19% 50 votes-19% of all votes

Rahul Gandhi 15%, 39 vote 39 vote 15% 39 votes-15% of all votes

Mamuta Banerjee 12%, 32 vote 32 vote 12% 32 votes-12% of all votes

Adityanas Yogi 10%, 27 vote 27 vote Ten% 27 votes-10% of all votes

Amit Shah 7%, 18 vote 18 vote 7% 18 votes-7% of all votes Total votes: 267 Voter: 225 — XX You or your IP have already voted.