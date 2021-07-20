Bhuvan Bam (BB Ki Vines) Age, Height, Biography 2021 Wiki, Equity
Boo Bam Bam I’m Youtuber from India, born on January 22, 1994 in Gujarat Baroda. His full name is Bhuvaneshwarbam. He finished his studies at Shahid Bagatsin University in Delhi. He is the son of Padma Bam and Avnin Drabam. In addition to being Youtuber Boo Wan Bam A great actor and a great singer.
Biography / Wiki:-
|Real name
|Bvaneshwarbam
|nickname
|Bhuvan Bam, BB ki Vines
|Known name
|Boo Bam Bam
|Birthday
|January 22, 1994
|Year
|27 years (as of 2021)
|place of origin
|Baroda, Gujarat, India
|Birthplace
|New Delhi, India
|Current place of residence
|New Delhi, India
|Country of Citizenship
|Indian
|Profession
|Comedian, actor, writer, singer-songwriter,
YouTube personality
|Marriage status
|Unmarried
|Girlfriend / office work
|not clear
|religion
|Hindu
|Zodiac
|Aquarius
|Eating habits
|Non-vegetarian
Education, family, ethnicity:-
|school name
|Green Fields School in New Delhi
|College / university
|Shahid Bagat Singh College, New Delhi
|Educational background
|Bachelor of History
|Ethnicity
|Marathi
|Father’s name
|Avnindra Bam
|Mother’s name
|Padma Bam (former employee)
ABB, Faridabad)
|Brother’s name
|Amambam (Pilot)
|Sister name
|none
|Spouse / wife name
|Not applicable
|Child (child) name
|none
Career / Awards and Achievements:-
|Awards and achievements
|WebTV Asia Award-The most popular channel on his YouTube channel “BBKi”
Grape Tree “(2016)
|Hindustan Times Wins First Edition of Game Changer Awards (2017)
|Filmfare Awards-Best Short Film “Plus Minus” (2019)
Boo Bam Bam He was so interested in music that he started learning music when he was in college. After this he started working as a singer in a local restaurant and he earned 5,000 rupees as a salary. Bhuvan Bam has created a YouTube channel.BB KivinesWas uploaded in 2015 and his first video “Chakna problem, “The view became very few and was later deleted by him.
Then he started making funny videos on his channel. He raised money for Covid 19 immigrants from the Youtube series.Social lifeline.Currently, Bhuvan Bam has 20 million subscribers and a net worth of 22 rupees. Unfortunately, he lost his parents to Covid and informed his fans on June 12th through an Instagram post.
Net worth, housing, automobiles:-
|Net worth
|22 rupees
|Monthly salary / income
|20 rupees or more
|Home address
|not clear
|car
|Mercedes
favorite:-
|Favorite food
|Pizza, burgers, pasta, chocolate
|Favorite actor
|Nawazuddin Sidiki
|Favorite actress
|not clear
|Favorite color
|Red and white
|Favorite hobby
|Play the guitar, travel
|Favorite destination
|not clear
|Favorite movie director
|Anuragu Kashap
Figures, size, height, weight:-
|hair color
|black
|Eye color
|Brown
|height
|Feet – 5 feet 7 inches
|Meters – 1.70 m
|Centimeter – 170 cm
|weight
|Kilogram – 64 Kg
|Figure measurement
|Chest size – 38 inches
|Waist size – 30 inches
|Biceps size – 13 inches
|Figure measurement – 38-30-13
