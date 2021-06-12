Bhuvan Bam Loses Both His Parents To Covid-19, Shares Sab Bikhar Chuka Hai Ab Shuru Se Jeena Sikhna Padehga





Mumbai: Comic and YouTube character Bhuvan Bam has misplaced his each dad and mom to Covid-19. Sharing the unhappy information on Instagram, he wrote, "Misplaced each my lifelines to covid. Aai aur Baba ke bina kuch bhi pehle jaisa nahi rahega. Ek mahine mein sab bikhar chuka hai. Ghar, sapne, sab kuch. Meri aai mere move nahi hai, baba mere saath nahi hain. Ab shuru se jeena seekhna padega. Mann nahi kar raha. (Nothing would be the identical after the dying of my mom and father. Every little thing in my life has been shattered. House, goals, the whole lot. My mom will not be with me, my father too. I should be taught residing from the start. I don't really feel prefer it.)"

He additional added, "Was I a very good son? Did I do sufficient to save lots of them? I'll must reside with these questions without end. Can't wait to see them once more. I want the day comes quickly."

See His Publish Right here:

Bhuvan Bam is greatest identified for his standard BB Ki Vines movies, that are quick comedy sketches during which he portrays a number of characters. He's additionally a singer and have appeared in as quick movie, Plus Minus, alongside Divya Dutta.