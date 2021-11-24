Bhuvneshwar Kumar becomes father for 1st time as wife Nupur Nagar gives birth to a daughter A day after their 4th wedding anniversary

Indian fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar has become a father for the first time. His wife Nupur Nagar gave birth to a daughter on Wednesday (November 24) at Delhi’s Fortis Hospital. Both mother and daughter are completely healthy. Nupur was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday. Interestingly, Nupur gave birth to a daughter the very next day after their fourth wedding anniversary.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar was married to Nupur, his childhood daughter and Yashpal Nagar’s daughter, on 23 November 2017. Nupur was currently living in Noida. In the year 2017 itself, on December 11, India’s Test and ODI cricket team captain Virat Kohli married actress Anushka Sharma. Anushka and Virat also became parents to daughter Vamika on January 11 this year.

After the news of Bhuvneshwar becoming a father came out, congratulatory messages started pouring in from different quarters. It is to be noted that Bhuvneshwar’s family faced a tough time this year. Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s father passed away in May this year.

According to the news of CricTacker, Bhuvneshwar’s mother Indresh and sister Rekha are in the hospital with Nupur. Rakesh Goyal, treasurer of MDCA (Meerut District Cricket Association), said that Bhuvneshwar Kumar became the father of the daughter at around 9 am on Wednesday. Away from the family, Bhuvneshwar got this good news over the phone. It is expected that this fast bowler will reach his residence in Meerut by Thursday.

Talking about the Indian fast bowler’s professional assignments, he took part in the recently concluded T20 International series between India and New Zealand. Team India won that series 3-0. Bhuvneshwar’s performance against the Kiwis was excellent. He was instrumental in helping India win the series. However, earlier he could not do much in the ICC T20 World Cup held in UAE.

He took three wickets in the series at an economy rate of 7.5. Bhuvneshwar’s return to his form is certainly good news for Indian cricket as several important series and tournaments are in the pipeline. It is also very important in terms of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 to be held in Australia.

lost father this year

Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s father Kiran Pal Singh passed away on May 20 this year. His father was suffering from liver related disease for a long time. For this reason he had taken VRS from the job. He had successful chemotherapy in Noida and Delhi. Bhuvneshwar Kumar was deeply shocked by the death of his father. This also affected his sports performance. Now there is an atmosphere of happiness in the family with the arrival of the little angel in the house.