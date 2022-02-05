Bhuvneshwar Kumar Nupur Nagar Love Story Since Childhood Being Neighbor Wife Hacked Facebook Account Of Cricketer

Bhuvneshwar Kumar Love Story With Later Wife And Earlier Neighbor: Indian fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar gave heart to his neighbor Nupur Nagar. At the same time, after marriage, once the wife hacked the Facebook account of the Indian cricketer.

Indian team’s fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar may be out of form these days but he has impressed everyone with his art of swing in the initial days. Recently, a few days ago, Bhuvi and his wife Nupur became parents to a daughter. Talking about Bhuvi and Nupur’s love story, it is quite interesting and both knew each other since childhood.

team india K fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar married Nupur Nagar on 23 November 2017. Bhuvi once gave information about his love story in Gaurav Kapoor’s show. He had told that, ‘We knew each other for 12-13 years. Never thought it was the right time but after the consent of our parents we decided to get married.

Bhuvi was giving heart to the neighbor

Bhuvneshwar Kumar and his wife Nupur knew each other since childhood. Nupur, who lives in Ganganagar, Meerut, is the neighbor of Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Both of their fathers used to work in the police. He had his early education in Dehradun. After this Nupur completed 12th from Meerut and B.Tech from Noida. Nupur is an engineer by profession.

In conversation with a bar on Cricbuzz show Spicy Pitch Bhuvneshwar Kumar He told an interesting story. He had told how his wife had hacked his Facebook account. Bhuvi had told that, ‘Once Nupur asked me for my Facebook password. The next day he told me the new password. He hacked my account. Since then I don’t use Facebook.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar was born on 5 February 1990 in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, he was fond of playing cricket since childhood. In 2012, he made his T20 debut for India. He made his debut in international cricket against Pakistan. After this, within a few months, he made his debut for India in all three formats.

A look at Bhuvneshwar’s career record

He has played 21 Tests, 121 ODIs and 55 International T20 matches so far in his career. He has 63 wickets in Test cricket, 141 in ODIs and 53 wickets in T20Is. He continues to contribute with the bat as well. He has 552-552 ODI and Test runs in his name. Apart from this, his bat did not speak much in T20 and only 57 runs are recorded in his name. In IPL too, he has played 132 matches and has taken 142 wickets.