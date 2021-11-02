Biconomy drives more than 12,000 new token holders through CoinList public sale



New Delhi: Biconomy, a multi-chain relayer network that simplifies the Web 3.0 experience, today announced the completion of public sale of its native token BICO on CoinList.

The BICO sale added more than 12,000 new token holders to the Biconomy community, with $11.5M in BICO tokens purchased throughout the course of the sale.

BICO powers the Biconomy Network, which aims to provide a simple, easy and secure protocol to enable cross chain communication in a decentralized way.







Biconomy, launched in 2019, currently provides three products to blockchain developers to increase the adoption of dApps, gaming dApps, and NFTs.

BICO token sale took place on CoinList on October 14 with two public options. The token price was set at $0.25 and $0.15, respectively.

There are a total of one billion BICO tokens in supply, playing a key role in decentralizing the network by acting as the network fees, incentivizing stakeholders to secure and maintain the network, and participating in the network’s governance.

The completion of Biconomy’s public token sale builds upon the great year Biconomy has had so far, said Ahmed Al-Balaghi, CEO of Biconomy.

“We have seen an increase in live mainnet dApp integrations, support for multiple chains and rapid growth as it pertains to daily average transactions,” he added.

