Bicycle Diaries: Cruises with the ‘American Utopia’ Family

That Saturday, we pulsed through Jackson Heights toward Corona — two neighborhoods, Byron later noted, that had been hit hard by the coronavirus — and saw a change in the city’s rhythm. We stroll through families barbecuing on walking blocks and ringing our bells along the streets with cumbia and reggaeton. It was glorious, in a word.

We may have even blown up some stoplights, and caused some double-takes, as Cole Wilson, the photographer, and his assistant, Brian Banducci, were cycling ahead of the group, but backwards to take their shot. were watching. Byron was always a pioneer; As the traffic disappeared, he removed his helmet, showing off his signature silver coffee.

By the time we landed at Flushing Meadows Corona Park, the sun had set. Byron escorted us to our ceviche spot. Moments later, the skies opened up: Tropical Storm Henry arrived much earlier than predicted. We got wet quickly. So it got so wet.

On a night that was meant to be a dreamy celebration of this multicultural city and its solemn connections, experienced from atop a bike seat, a (very) group wound up riding the subway home. But that also became a moment for Byrnean wonder, thanks to a subway preacher and his acolytes, and an unexpected bit of spirited dance – civil and divine in 7 Train. Byron saw it all, surrounded by his bike mates.