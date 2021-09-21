Bicycle Diaries: Cruises with the ‘American Utopia’ Family
On a dock in Queens, the music of David Byrne was gearing up to let the bike gang go.
“Are we ready?” Byron called.
It was a Saturday in late August, and the gang — three percussionists, a guitarist, a bassist and I, accompanied by a daring photographer and lighting assistant — were on bicycles as our fearless two-wheeled leader Byron outlined the plan. was prepared.
He wore a brimmed, pith-style helmet and the comfort of a tour guide: he had previously done this route from Astoria to Flushing. The Queens Night Market, the site of the 1964 World’s Fair, was a haven for global food stalls. He was already talking on a ceviche stand and the all-female samba drumline he pedaled the last time he saw it.
The market, in its diversity, is “truly extraordinary,” he said – an effort that feels like an antidote to our current social divide. “In that context, you really go, ‘Well, it’s not impossible, we can do this.'” It’s the uplifting message of the community that Byrne, the former Talking Heads frontman, recently grew up with. Is. The theatrical concert hit “American Utopia”, a mostly joyous pilgrimage through his music. Even the act of extreme weather that eventually derailed our ride didn’t curb his ability to find revelry locally.
Of course, Byron is a dedicated cyclist: He’s written a book about it, and even designed bike racks; Last week, he took an e-bike to the Met Gala (so he doesn’t sweat!) and checked his helmet at the door. In Before Times, I could sometimes see the velocity and action of my nightlife by how often I would rapidly intersect with him for an event along the Williamsburg waterfront bike path. He was easy to spot, often somehow still dressed in white – as he was this evening, walking out of the East River Ferry in white pants, a blue guayabera shirt and brown fisherman sandals. His entire crew, the cast of ‘American Utopia’, were also on board.
On the dock, he gave some general instructions—hang to the left in the big brick building, “Go down, like, a couple miles; should I say when is our next turn? Sixty-first, we make a right”—and then We peeled. In pairs or spreads, our campaign took up half a city block. “There’s Riding in New York – Whoo-Hoo!” Trilled Angie Swan, guitarist who came here from Milwaukee to work with Byron And now dodging from a crowded bike lane.
It was the weekend before rehearsals began for the Broadway return of “American Utopia.” But the cast was already organizing the pandemic for these mile-long, leisurely (or not) bike rides around town, led by Byrne, who is 69 and has the stamina of an athlete. And the curiosity of a cultural omnivore. Queens, Bronx, Staten Island: He toured the city at least twice a week, leaving behind bandmates with him.
“That kind of pioneering spirit that he has in music is what he has in riding his bike,” said Jacqueline Acevedo, a percussionist and Toronto transplant who lives in Brooklyn, as we walk along, Rumble. Trains pass under and-only at-Queens intersections such as the corner of 31st Avenue and 31st Street. She said she gets to know the city on these socially distanced rides. “We will go on these adventures,” she said. “It’s great. You come back six hours later, tired, like, ‘Where did I go?'”
That Saturday, we pulsed through Jackson Heights toward Corona — two neighborhoods, Byron later noted, that had been hit hard by the coronavirus — and saw a change in the city’s rhythm. We stroll through families barbecuing on walking blocks and ringing our bells along the streets with cumbia and reggaeton. It was glorious, in a word.
We may have even blown up some stoplights, and caused some double-takes, as Cole Wilson, the photographer, and his assistant, Brian Banducci, were cycling ahead of the group, but backwards to take their shot. were watching. Byron was always a pioneer; As the traffic disappeared, he removed his helmet, showing off his signature silver coffee.
By the time we landed at Flushing Meadows Corona Park, the sun had set. Byron escorted us to our ceviche spot. Moments later, the skies opened up: Tropical Storm Henry arrived much earlier than predicted. We got wet quickly. So it got so wet.
On a night that was meant to be a dreamy celebration of this multicultural city and its solemn connections, experienced from atop a bike seat, a (very) group wound up riding the subway home. But that also became a moment for Byrnean wonder, thanks to a subway preacher and his acolytes, and an unexpected bit of spirited dance – civil and divine in 7 Train. Byron saw it all, surrounded by his bike mates.
This group of musicians toured with “American Utopia” when it was a more traditional rock concert a few years ago, and their matching bike – a folding model made by Tern – came along as well. The bike had its own compartment on the tour bus: “Even when we went abroad, the bike would come,” said Tim Keeper, a drummer. They would sometimes ride 25 miles before the soundcheck, another drummer Daniel Friedman said. (There are more than four dozen percussion instruments on the show.) “David’s got to have a good thing,” Friedman said, “and be like, there’s a restaurant or a museum or some quirky, funny — ‘Cumming, Iowa! We have to go! ‘”
As for Byrne, the ride kept him “savvy on the road,” he told me later, “and inspired and agitated.”
It also gave their cast and crew a connection that was rare among artists. The original run of “American Utopia” ended in February 2020, just before the coronavirus closed the city’s live performance venues. He said that during the lockdown, the show’s choreographer Anne-B Parson watched the crew of “American Utopia” a lot more than anyone else. Emotional closeness of performers on stage? “It hasn’t acted.”
“Riding a bike is a good metaphor,” she said, “because there is a kinship. A group is going together, but everyone is in their places. But there is a harmony. It’s definitely a dance.” “
A few days after the Queens Ride dried up, the group gathered for rehearsals. “American Utopia” now plays at the St. James Theatre, a larger Broadway venue than its previous home, the Hudson. Parson, a downtown choreographer known for her attention to form and multimedia detail, was thrilled to learn that the stage is a rectangle, as she had originally envisioned for the piece. “To me, a square shape is a hot shape that has to be faced, because there is symmetry on the sides,” she explained. “A rectangular shape means infinity, as it reaches the sides. They are both beautiful. This show, and David, for me, I associate with a rectangle.”
So Parson refined the choreography, much of which is done by musicians while playing. (Chris Giarmo and Tendai Kumba, standing on stage and in Spike Lee’s filmed version of the show, are the lead dancers.) In a rehearsal, Parson directs Byrne to raise a moment to face his classmates, Due to which there was an additional rhythm of connection. – The pandemic underscored a theme of the show, “that we are not nuclear entities,” Byrne said. “Being with other people is such a big part of us as individuals.”
As an ally, Byrne proceeds with praise. Looking at his percussion circle, he danced with his core. “I like the first half where you change the groove, but it still keeps all the momentum going,” he told them.
In Byrne’s recent eclectic career, “American Utopia,” which will receive a special Tony Award at this Sunday’s ceremony, has taken a bigger part than other projects. It could be because it makes him happy. “It’s a very moving show to do,” he said, “and a lot of fun”—not least because the audience has skipped a few songs.
And it pulls off the entirety of Byron’s interests. There are neuroscience, civic history, and Brazilian, African, and Latin instruments. References to the scene and movement are spread around the world: Bauhaus artist Oscar Schlemmer; Japanese movies of the 70s; the coronation of a Thai king; And, after our Queens Odyssey, a scene from Train 7, when a woman pulled out a mic and an amp, plugged in and started converting.
Byrne, unrecognized under his mask, stood beside him holding his bike. Along the way, his partner suddenly began making passionate hand motions that were reminiscent of some “American Utopia” moves, waving and snapping his wrists around his face. “Annie-B must see this!” said Byron, almost to himself. Someone taped a snippet, and he sent it over for him to see.
“There are no words to describe how courageous David is,” Parson said. “He always looks for the deepest way to interact with a place with his bicycle, and he always invites others, graciously, to join in.”
