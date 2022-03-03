Biden accuses Texas of ‘attacking’ transgender youth for investigating gender procedures on kids



The Biden White House issued a statement Wednesday condemning the state of Texas and accusing it of attacking transgender youth by ordering an investigation into situations where children have gone through the gender reassignment process.

In recent days, elected leaders in Texas have launched a brutal and dangerous campaign targeting transgender children and their parents, the White House said Wednesday. “The governor of Texas has instructed state officials to open an investigation into child abuse in families because they have provided access to reassurance care for their children. This is at its worst government overrich. Like many anti-transgender attacks in states across the country, It threatens to harm their families. These actions terrify many families in Texas and beyond. And they must stop. “

The White House added that the Department of Health and Human Services is taking several steps to “keep transgender children and their families safe in Texas.”

There is HHS Release Issue new guidelines in this regard and issue a memo to child welfare organizations across the country.

The White House said in a statement that “these declarations make it clear that access to gender-guaranteed care for transgender children should be expanded, rather than child welfare agencies, to operate child protection services against loving families.” Reputable medical organizations say that access to gender-assisted care for transgender children can benefit mental health, reduce suicide rates and improve other health outcomes. Children, their parents and their doctors should have the freedom to make medical decisions. The best – politicians do not get in the way. “

Govt. Greg Abbott, R-Texas, recently Order DFPS Texas kids have had to undergo a variety of alternative methods for gender reassignment, including assignment surgery that could lead to sterilization, mastectomy, removal of otherwise healthy body parts, and administration of antidepressant drugs or supraphysiologic doses of testosterone. . “

That order is a quote Legal opinion From Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who determined that controversial transgender practices constitute child abuse. The opinion, citing numerous doctors and other medical sources, claims that “there is no evidence that long-term mental health outcomes have improved or that suicide rates have been reduced through hormonal or surgical intervention.”

American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and Lamda Legal Case Abbott and Paxton on Tuesday aimed to block DFPS from investigating their parents for encouraging their children to be transgender.

On Wednesday, a Texas judge barred the state from investigating the parents of a transgender teenager for sex-confirmation treatment, but barred the state from viewing other reports about children receiving similar care.

District Judge Amy Clark Mecham issued a temporary injunction suspending the investigation into the 16-year-old girl’s parents’ family and the Security Services Department. Parental Investigations and Republican Gov. Greg Abbott filed a lawsuit last week against the order that officials view medical reports as abusive.

Meachum writes that parents and adolescents “face impending and ongoing deprivation of their constitutional rights, potential loss of essential medical care, and stigma associated with being the subject of an unfounded child abuse investigation.”

President Biden touched on the issue of transgender youth in his State of the Union address on Tuesday night.

“For our LGBTQ + Americans, let’s finally bring the bipartisan equality law to my desk,” Biden said. “Attacks on state law targeting transgender Americans and their families are simply wrong. As I said last year, especially to our young transgender Americans, I will always be behind you as your president, so that you can be yourself and reach out to your God-given people.” . Possible. “

In a statement to Gadget Clock, Paxton Call Biden’s position in the speech is “amazing”.

Paxton said: “It is tragic and tragic that Joe Biden will champion cruel child abuse, such as genital mutilation through forced so-called transgender operations and the prescription of dangerous adolescent blockers.” “I will always protect the children of Texas from this inhumane practice.”

