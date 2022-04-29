Biden admin authorizes E15 gasoline in an effort to increase US fuel supply, reduce gas prices



The Biden administration on Friday issued an emergency fuel waiver that would allow E15 gasoline – a fuel that uses 15% ethanol blends – to be sold in the United States this summer in an effort to increase Americans’ access to affordable fuel amid rising gas prices. Across the country.

The president announced earlier this month that his administration would seek a waiver in an effort to reduce its dependence on fossil fuels, create U.S. power independence and speed up the transition to clean energy in an effort to “protect Americans from the supply crisis.”

White House Press Secretary Jane Sackie said Friday that the president is committed to “doing his best” because of the pain that Americans are feeling at the pump as a result of Putin’s rise in prices and the impact of his unjust war on global energy supplies. “An important step in tackling the energy crisis.”

“At current prices, the E15 can save a family an average of 10 cents per gallon of gas, and many stores will sell the E15 at a higher discount and allow today’s exempt families to pay that lower price over the next few months,” Saki said.

The current rule, roughly two-thirds of U.S. orders, is that E15 cannot be sold at terminals starting May 1 and at retail stations starting June 1. Environmental protection agency E10 will extend the waiver applicable to gasoline to E15, enabling E15 sales during the summer driving season in that area if necessary.

The E15 can already be sold year-round in some parts of the country where there is a refined gasoline program.

The E15 is currently being offered at 2,300 gas stations across the country, with administration officials saying it could serve as “an important and more affordable source of energy”.

The EPA’s emergency fuel waiver will take effect in May when terminal operators will not be able to sell E15 in the affected areas of the country otherwise and the statutory will last for a maximum of 20 days.

EPA Administrator Michael S. Reagan said Friday that “President Biden and his administration are committed to protecting American consumers from the effects of Russia’s unprovoked attacks on Ukraine.” “Putin’s war has had a profound effect on global and domestic energy markets. In consultation with Secretary Granhome, I conclude that steps must be taken to allow E15 sales during the summer driving season to reduce and prevent summer fuel disruptions. Consumer supplies.”

The White House said Friday that the move was “a step towards resolving the President’s energy crisis and relieving Americans of Putin’s price hike.”

“The president has approved the release of one million barrels per day from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve for the next six months, the largest release in history as a wartime bridge, worked round the clock to form a coalition around the world, releasing an additional 60 million barrels, and urging Congress Companies will have to pay a fee for the wells from their leases which they have not used for years to encourage more domestic production at this time. “

Saki added that the Biden administration has “finalized the value of the ever-strong fuel economy for vehicles, reducing the amount of fuel households have to purchase over time and moving vehicles forward per gallon.”

The White House has billed rising energy costs as a “Putin price increase” and promised to bring relief to Americans at the gas pump.

In the wake of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war against Ukraine, Biden targeted the “main arteries” of Russia’s economy and banned all imports of Russian oil, gas and energy into the United States.

Russia’s oil exports account for about one-third of Europe’s oil imports, but for the United States, Russian exports are just under 10% of US total imports.

Biden has been criticized by both Democrats and Republicans for high gas prices, which have risen sharply under his administration even before the Russian invasion. Many have publicly called on the United States to launch oil and gas extraction to reduce the country’s dependence on foreign oil.

Biden, since banning Russian oil imports, has worked with allies and partners through the International Atomic Energy Agency to approve a historic release from petroleum reserves around the world, which the White House says will have 240 million barrels of oil on the market in the next six years. Month – more than a million barrels per day.

Biden called on oil companies to pay fees to wells from their leases for a “use it or lose it” policy that they have not used for years and hold on to acres of public land they have not produced.

The White House also said that Biden had taken “concrete steps” to promote “real freedom” from fossil fuels by working to accelerate the transition to clean energy.

According to the White House, the move reinforces the Biden administration’s goal of “achieving real energy independence and committing to long-term strategies for smart development and sustainable, sustainable energy consumption.”