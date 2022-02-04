Biden admin barred India travel from union workers, career officials, but allowed top political appointees



A new court ruling has ruled that the Biden administration has allowed international travel to India for political employers and barred travel for career officers and trade unionists, which the administration has promised to support.

The lawsuit, filed by steel maker Bonnie Forge Corporation and United Steel, Paper and Forestry, Rubber, Manufacturing, Energy, Allied Industrial and Service Workers International Union (USWU), alleges that the Commerce Department is not playing its due role under the law. , To verify production information related to steel imports outside India in accordance with its anti-dumping obligation.

Biden says labor unions ‘brought me to dance’ in politics

Bonnie Forge and USW, whose union members work in steel-producing facilities, say the administration cites the Covid-19 ban as a reason why it will not send individuals to India to test production data for anti-dumping despite clearing. The recent visit of high-level biden political recruits to India. In addition, the administration did not respond to requests for a de facto verification process.

Gadget Clock Digital has confirmed that Arun Rao, Deputy Assistant Attorney General of the Department of Home Affairs (DOJ), who runs the Consumer Protection Branch of the Civil Division, visited India in October 2021 to “strengthen law enforcement cooperation.” Also, US Trade Representative Katherine Tao visited India in October 2021 to meet with “government officials and stakeholders” and to strengthen trade relations.

In 2019, the Commerce Department launched an investigation into steel fittings from India, when Bonney Forge and USW complained that steel from India was being sold for less than the fair market in the United States, according to Shakti Forge Industries Pvt. Ltd., was part of the investigation.

However, the COVID-19 epidemic broke out just a week after the power first submitted information about its sales to the United States, as needed for investigation. According to court documents, although the business “normally conducts verification”, the department issued a memo canceling the verification in light of travel risks and restrictions in the summer of 2020 and did not allow the virtual verification option. As a result, Bonnie Forge and USW sued the trade for its decision to rely solely on energy self-reporting, which they said was unreliable, and did not conduct the verification required by law.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Stephen Alexander Veden, a judge at the U.S. Court of International Trade, said the Commerce Department needed to explain why it allowed senior administration officials to travel to India, but not union workers or career officials who would be sent to manage. Verification inspection.

“If the government maintains its position that verification remains impossible, the government may explain in the record why it is safe for government officials with a statutory responsibility to travel privately to India on the discretionary visits of senior officials of the judiciary and cabinet. Practically, “Judge Vaden said in his opinion.

He added, “It is the business of trade to enforce these guarantees through the Anti-Dumping and Countervailing Duty Act. Their responsibilities are thus commendable, but the quality of their travels is not clear. Make sure the terms of those agreements are implemented. “

In the court filing, Bonnie Forge and USW said they had repeatedly asked the Biden administration to conduct a “virtual verification”, but the administration did not respond to their request.

Judge Vaden also noted in the opinion that the business “completely failed” to respond to those requests for virtual verification, noting that attorneys at the Biden DJ, who are representing the business in court, even verbally confirmed why “there was no discussion.” Virtual verification will not be possible. “

This comes after the Biden administration signaled strong support for trade unions since taking office. During a speech honoring trade unions at the White House in September 2021, President Biden promised that he would be “the most pro-union president in history.”

“In my White House, you will always be welcomed. You will always be welcomed. Labor will always be welcomed. You know, you have heard me say many times: I want to be the most pro-union president. The most pro-union administration in American history.”

Both the DOJ and the Commerce Department declined to comment on the ongoing lawsuit. USW and Bonnie Forge did not immediately respond to a request for comment by Gadget Clock Digital.