Biden admin confirms talks about using Veterans Affairs resources to treat migrants at southern border



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorcas confirmed that his department was discussing Wednesday the removal of Veterans Affairs (VA) resources, doctors and nurses to care for illegal immigrants.

Mayercas made the statement while testifying before the House Appropriations Committee. Representative Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, urged Mayorkas to answer whether resources would be removed as part of the DHS plan to address the expected spike in migration.

“We’ve heard that the administration is considering removing healthcare providers from the VA, for example, doctors and nurses whose taxpayer dollars and their purpose is to care for our elderly,” Hinson began. “So my question to you today is yes or no: is the Department of Homeland Security planning to redistribute resources, doctors and nurses from our VA system in order to take care of our experienced troops to care for illegal immigrants on our southern border?”

House Republicans visiting the Texas border describe the ‘suffering’ of agents working on mass crossings

Mayercas first tried to skirt around the question.

“Let me be clear, because an inter-agency effort is needed for the immigration challenge – and it’s not specific to 2022, 2021, 2020 or the year before that,” Hinson said before cutting him off.

“I’m just asking you yes or no,” he pressed. “Are you planning to snatch resources from our experienced soldiers to help us manage the tide on the southern border? The question is yes or no.”

“The resources that Congresswomen, Veterans Administration medical staff will allocate for this effort are subject to the judgment of the Secretary of Veterans Affairs, who prioritizes the interests of veterans over others for the very great and right,” Mayerkas responded.

Republicans salute Biden admin for possible ‘deep issues’ VA Docs could go to the border for expected growth

Hinson then reassured him that he or she was aware of any conversations with others in the DHS about redistributing VA resources.

“I did not do it personally. But of course, our team, we have staff. And I would be very happy to follow up with you,” he responded.

Republicans in the Senate have already taken steps to prevent the Biden administration from using any VA resources to address the border crisis.

A group of senators on Tuesday introduced a bill that would “ban the use of funds by the Veterans Affairs Department to provide emergency assistance at the southern border of the United States as a result of the repeal of certain public health orders and other purposes.”

Republicans in the House took similar action in early April.

The Biden administration is preparing for a spike in immigration that will come after the end of Title 42, a Trump-era COVID-19 system that allows for immediate deportation of most asylum seekers.

A federal judge in Louisiana on Tuesday barred the administration from ending the policy. The judge said the policy must remain in place until the administration can discuss with the border states a satisfactory plan for dealing with the next border wave.

Jake Gibson of Gadget Clock contributed to this report.