A number of senior officials from the White House and the State Department traveled to Venezuela on Saturday to meet with Russia’s ally as Moscow’s economy began to sink under the weight of sanctions, a report said.

The Kremlin – along with China and Iran – is hoping to capitalize on Russia’s economic weakness three years after Venezuela’s financial aid came as the Trump administration cut off diplomatic relations with Caracas and imposed sanctions on the Latin American country amid Western accusations. Regarding an invalid election, the New York Times reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Prior to the embargo, most of Venezuela’s oil exports went to the United States.

Venezuela’s authoritarian President Nicolas Maduro has been accused by the United States and the West of rigging the 2019 election, with White House recognizing opposition leader Juan Guido as the de facto president.

According to the report, Venezuela has already distanced itself from Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, and current US officials are hoping to move Caracas further away from Moscow.

The visit to Venezuela was the highest in a few years by American officials.

Last week, Venezuela and regional Russian allies Cuba and Nicaragua abstained from a vote condemning the attack instead of voting against Russia.

Some in the United States are considering Venezuelan oil as a potential alternative to Russian imports, as more American politicians say the United States must end its dependence on Russian oil, which could help finance Putin’s war.

In a speech on Thursday, Maduro said: “There is Venezuelan oil, which is available to anyone who wants to produce and buy it, be it an investor from Asia, Europe or the United States,” according to the Times.