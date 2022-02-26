Biden admin facing calls to give Ukrainians in US protections from deportation



The Biden administration is currently facing calls from activist groups and at least one Democratic senator to protect Ukrainians from deportation to the United States – amid reports that the Department of Homeland Security is considering such a move.

With Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the groups argue that the United States should already grant Ukrainian citizens temporary protection status (TPS). For work permits and gives them freedom of movement.

TPS status is given on three grounds: armed ongoing conflict, environmental catastrophe or “extraordinary and temporary condition.” The program has previously been criticized by immigration hawks, who argued that the designation often protects them illegally here and extends beyond the immediate period of an initial emergency or crisis. Alternatively, the Biden administration may issue a similar Deferred Enforced Departure (DED) designation for Ukrainian citizens, which is issued at the discretion of the President.

Activist groups have argued that in light of the ongoing armed conflict in Ukraine, this would be a simple decision. More than 170 groups have written to President Biden, DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorcas and Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, urging Ukraine to nominate for TPS and DED and to provide Student Relief (SSR) – citing an estimated 30,000 U.S. citizens. Will.

“Given the already insatiable humanitarian needs in the country and the impact of the armed conflict with Russia, Ukraine is in no position to receive TPS / DED and SSR qualified Ukrainians,” the groups argue. “Returning these Ukrainians to a war-torn country will only exacerbate the uncertainty.”

“For this reason, TPS / DED and SSR support humanitarian interests for Ukraine and help stabilize Europe by meeting the US foreign policy goals by reducing pressure on the Ukrainian government during the crisis and without adding to the predicted refugee crisis. The country poses a serious threat to their personal security.” “They say

In a separate statement, the Catholic Legal Immigration Network (Clinic), one of the signatories to the letter, said “people’s lives depend on it.”

“The fight for the dignity and protection of human life is evil and inconsistent with the values ​​of our faith. As we see the horrors of attacks on our Ukrainian brothers and sisters around and at home, we urge President Biden to extend TPS, DED and protect human life.” SSR for Ukrainians in the United States, “said Anna Gallagher, executive director of the clinic.

A DHS spokesman told Fox that it was monitoring the situation in various parts of the world but had not made any announcements at this time.

However, CBS News reports that the administration is considering TPS or DED for Ukrainian citizens, citing officials familiar with the talks.

Sen. in this move. Bob Menendez, DN.J. It has the backing of those who previously pushed for the widespread use of TPS to include El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua and Guatemala.

“The war in Ukraine created the TPS for exactly that kind of crisis – to allow people to live and work in the United States if they are unable to return home safely.” He tweeted.

Meanwhile, due to the crisis, European countries are making exceptions to the immigration rules. The UK Home Office announced this week that Ukrainians working, studying or on a visit visa in the UK will be temporarily extended or transferred to another visa route.

Mark Cricorian, of the Center for Immigration Studies, which calls for lower levels of immigration as a whole, suggested that the United States do something similarly limited instead of TPS / DED.

“Why does ‘security’ always refer to work permit, social security number and driving license (which is the full point of TPS)?” He Tweet. “How can the stay of all Ukrainians be extended to six months (no matter what visa they come in) and then see again?”