Biden admin ‘ignores the rights of female athletes,’ women’s rights group says



Amid the ongoing controversy surrounding transgender athletes, a women’s rights group called the Biden administration on Thursday after the White House announced new policies aimed at expanding the rights of transgender Americans.

The Biden administration has issued a statement announcing new measures to support the mental health of transgender children, removing the barriers faced by transgender people to access critical government services, as well as condemning the “spread of dangerous anti-transgender legal attacks.”

Penn swimmer says Leah Thomas’ participation ‘destroys SPRT’s integrity ahead of NCAA Championship’

“The evidence is clear that such bills tarnish and worsen the well-being and mental health of transgender children, and that they endanger loving and supportive families across the country at the risk of discrimination and harassment.” They must stop, “said Tariq al-Hashimi, the party’s secretary general. Statement To read

Ginny Gentleys, a senior fellow at the Independent Women’s Forum, told Gadget Clock Digital on Thursday that the administration’s recent policies “disregard the rights of female athletes.”

“While actively opposing state laws protecting women’s sports and repeatedly assuring staff that he will always be behind them, the president has ignored the rights of female athletes. Male athletes should not play in women’s teams and compete against female athletes,” Gentleus said in a statement. Email

On Wednesday, Oklahoma and Arizona governors joined more than a dozen other states to sign legislation that would bar transgender girls and women from competing in women’s sports teams. At least 10 states have banned transgender athletes from participating in sports at all levels in a way that is consistent with their gender identity.

“The president’s activist-draft agenda also removes and ignores appeals from parents who are desperate to protect vulnerable children from medical abuse and violent gender ideology,” Gentlemen continued. Detergents are focusing on cultures, laws and policies that have pushed their hormones, surgery and mental health to a detrimental level. And hormone injections, turning them into lifelong medical patients. The President of the United States will not support the medical exploitation of children. “

The Department of Population Affairs has released a statement from the Department of Health and Human Services Documents The headline on Thursday was “Gender Affirming Care and Young People.” On the same day, the National Child Traumatic Stress Network – another subset of HHS – of the substance abuse and mental health services administration, released a Parallel documents Title, “Gender-Affirming Care is Trauma-Informed Care.”

HHS document Describe it as a suitable treatment For transgender teenagers, including: “‘Top’ surgery – male-normal breast augmentation or breast augmentation;” And “bottom” surgery – genital or reproductive organ surgery, facial feminization or other procedures. “

The controversy surrounding transgender athletes has gained national attention after University of Pennsylvania swimmer Leah Thomas, a transgender woman, was allowed to compete in the women’s team after three years in the men’s team.

Winning in the 100, 200 and 500 freestyle events, Thomas maintained several records at the Ivy League Championships in February when the NCAA updated its policy on backing the guidelines for participation in the governing body of each game in January. He also became the first transgender athlete to win a national title with a victory in the 500-yard freestyle last month.

Gadget Clock’ Timothy HJ Neroji and The Associated Press contributed to this report.