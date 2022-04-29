Biden admin plan to exempt Taliban-era Afghan civil servants from US terror entry bars still in the works



Exclusive: The Biden administration plans to exempt some Taliban-era Afghan civilian employees from entering the United States from terrorism-related sanctions are still being worked out, and may soon find a way to the desk of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

Gadget Clock Digital reported in October that DHS plans to issue a memorandum exempting Afghan civilian employees working under the Taliban regime from the Terrorism-Related Unacceptable Ground (TRIG) if they meet other background and screening requirements.

Fox has received a “pre-decision” version of the memo from March stating how DHS seeks to exempt certain individuals from TRIG – which is restricted to members of terrorist organizations or those involved in terrorism. Unacceptable in the United States and ineligible for immigration benefits.

The USCIS website states that the definition of terrorism-related activity is “relatively broad and may apply to individuals and activities that are not generally considered to be associated with terrorism.”

As a result, the Biden administration wants to allow concessions for government employees who were employed in Afghanistan between 1996-2001 or after August 15, 2021, due to the Taliban regime. The memo said teachers, doctors, sanitation workers and lower-level administrative clerks could be caught in TRIG without a waiver.

“Many civilian employees held these positions before the Taliban took control of government affairs and then continued their role due to pressure, intimidation or other problems,” the memo said, adding that those who did not establish a waiver were “willingly and knowingly supporting the Taliban.” Involved in terrorist activities. “

The memo also outlines exemptions for those who fought under the direction of the US government, as well as for those who “participated in the resistance movement against the Taliban and the Soviet army.” It does not include those who have targeted non-combatants, those involved in US interests, torture or human rights abuses.

It will also allow exemptions “for those who have provided insignificant and limited material support to designated terrorist organizations (Tier I / II), or to members of such organizations. There was a need for rules to communicate with the Taliban because of the control of utilities – it said that even paying a fee to obtain a travel document from a Taliban entity meant that an Afghan could be excluded through TRIG.

It does not include anyone who has an immigration official who “knows or has reasonable grounds to believe that he or she is likely to be involved or involved in any terrorist activity.”

The memo itself appears to acknowledge concerns about potential abuse by those with deep terrorist ties, warning that DHS must ensure that individuals do not disclose their links to a Tier 1 or Tier 2 foreign terrorist organization. There are appropriate arrangements. Create a narrative that will qualify for a waiver. “

More than 76,000 Afghans have been repatriated to the United States since the withdrawal in August, prompting significant criticism of the chaotic manner in which the United States withdrew in the face of the advancing Taliban.

The memo states that both the State Department and the Department of Justice have reviewed and provided input on the waiver, and that the authorities are “preparing for the signing of the Secretary of State together.” A source familiar with the memo told Fox that the DOJ reviewed and cleared the move,

In a statement to Fox, a DHS spokesman said “no such waiver has yet been approved.”

“Afghans who are allowed to enter the United States must first successfully complete a multi-level and rigorous screening and verification process, which includes review of fingerprints, photos and other biometric and biographical data by terrorism, intelligence and law enforcement professionals. The Department of Defense, Homeland Security, and the State, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the National Counterterrorism Center, and other intelligence community partners, “the spokesman said.

An administrative official told Fox that the discount is not uncommon to consider and has been placed in many places over the past 20 years. (The memo mentions that 37 TRIG exemptions have been granted since 2007.) The official further emphasized that exemptions are granted only on a case-by-case basis and that it does not pose a risk to nationality once determined. Public safety.

The Biden administration’s efforts to rehabilitate thousands of Afghans have often been met with concern from Republicans and others over verification measures to prevent criminals and terrorists from entering the United States.

A Pentagon inspector general’s report released in February found that officials had identified at least 50 Afghan evictees whose information indicated “potentially significant security concerns” in the wake of the US withdrawal from Afghanistan – and were unable to identify dozens. Those who say so have “disrespectful information” that would disqualify them from parole.

Last month, the DHS designated Afghanistan as a temporary safe haven, meaning citizens already in the United States can stay for at least 18 months without the risk of deportation.