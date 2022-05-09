Biden admin reaches deal to provide ‘free’ internet plans for low-income households



President Joe Biden’s administration on Monday struck a deal with 20 U.S. Internet service providers to provide free Internet access to Americans living in low-income areas.

ISPs such as AT&T, Verizon, Comcast and others have agreed to provide “high speed” internet access for 30 per month. The Biden administration has also announced a federal subsidy for low-income families that will pay up to $ 30 for Internet access, effectively making the plan free for eligible families.

Americans can apply for access to the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) on a new government website launched Monday.

Americans are eligible for this program if their income is 200% or below the federal poverty level. According to the White House, if a family member uses one of the other federal programs, such as Medicaid, SNAP Food Stamp, or Veterans Pension, they may qualify.

The ACP plan allows for download speeds of up to 100 megabits per second, but qualifies that those speeds will only be available where “the provider’s infrastructure is capable of doing this.”

The White House said in a statement that the “Biden-Harris administration is grateful for the efforts of these organizations, and encourages additional Internet service providers to join the effort to close the digital divide by offering high-speed, low-cost plans.”