Biden admin restores police escorts for veterans visiting DC with Honor Flight



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Police escort to visit the elderly Washington DC Honor Flight Trip Rip. Chip Roy, R-Texas will reopen later and many officials invited with the National Park Service to ensure that visiting servicemen get “the full experience they have gained”.

U.S. Park Police announced Monday that it will resume escort veterans traveling with Honor Flight, which includes trips for the elderly, often for the injured or elderly, to visit National War Memorial and other sites in the country’s capital.

“After so many first-hand witnesses, these escorts are one of the few good things the federal government offers; we shouldn’t ruin it,” Roy told Gadget Clock Digital in an exclusive statement. Roy led a congressional effort in April with 75 members of Congress urging Home Secretary Dev Holland to resume escorts.

“I’m glad that the administration has finally come to its senses and realized this. The bottom line is that the elders have put their lives on the line to keep this republic free, and they deserve to be treated accordingly when they visit our country’s capital,” Roy said.

Fame. Roy, 75 House Republicans pressure Biden admin to resume police escorts for experienced ‘Honor Flight’ in DC

“It is essential that experienced soldiers – especially those with physical disabilities – have the necessary parking access to ensure easy access to each war memorial to gain the full experience they have gained,” the judgment letter said.

Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fla., Led a letter to a bipartisan group of Florida congressional delegations in March, urging the DOI to resume police escorts.

The Honor Flight Network has led more than 240,000 veterans of World War II, the Korean War, and Vietnam to travel around Washington, DC at all costs.

More than 100 senior veterans have flown to Washington, DC to visit the memorial built in their honor.

“It is an honor for the National Park Service and the Honor Flight Network to serve our country’s seniors in this way, and we look forward to continuing our long partnership that acknowledges their service and sacrifice,” the Department of the Interior and Honor Flight said in a joint press release Monday. Announced the contract.

The Interior Department said Park Police would resume escorts on June 1 for Honor Flight Trips to the capital, but would no longer provide some services. More than 300 Honor Flight Trips each year made it “increasingly difficult” to provide full escort services, the press release said.

Prior to the suspension of police escort services in 2020, U.S. Park police took seniors traveling from three major airports in the vicinity of Washington to the district, which is now “considered unsuitable in non-emergency situations and inconsistent with modern law enforcement best practices.”

The department will instead focus on guiding seniors around the monuments, including crossing the bridge from Lincoln Memorial and escorting traffic to Arlington National Cemetery.