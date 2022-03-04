World

Biden admin sends mixed messages on alleged Russian war crimes

13 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Biden admin sends mixed messages on alleged Russian war crimes
Written by admin
Biden admin sends mixed messages on alleged Russian war crimes

Biden admin sends mixed messages on alleged Russian war crimes

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

President Biden’s administration is sending a mixed message about alleged Russian war crimes during the ongoing aggression in Ukraine.

Asked if a reported attack on a nuclear power plant in Ukraine on Friday would be a war crime for the US government, White House press secretary Jane Saki said an internal investigation was still ongoing.

“We have an internal review that is underway to gather evidence and information on the targeting of civilians in the report of the use of deadly weapons of war on Ukrainian soil before last night,” Saki said.

Russia invades Ukraine: live update

“It’s an ongoing process. We haven’t come to a conclusion. It’s a legal review and a process that goes through the administration.”

The U.S. embassy in Ukraine, however, indicated on Friday morning that the Russians had committed war crimes.

The embassy tweeted, “Attack on a nuclear power plant is a war crime. Putin’s shelling of Europe’s largest nuclear power plant has taken his reign of terror one step further.”

Hundreds of civilians have been killed since Russian forces began bombing populated areas of Ukraine Numerous reports. At least one assault rifle struck a hospital, killing at least four people and wounding 10 others.

The first Geneva Convention in 1864 prohibited attacks on medical personnel on the battlefield.

“We cannot confirm the use of cluster weapons inside Ukraine, nor can we confirm the use or existence of thermobaric weapons inside Ukraine. We have seen reports of their stockpiling,” said Linda Thomas, the US ambassador to the United Nations. Greenfield said on Wednesday.

READ Also  Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick wants professors to lose tenure if they teach CRT

“We can’t confirm those reports. So instead of guessing what it might indicate, I’ll tell you we’ve seen them, but we can’t confirm those reports.”

Cluster munitions are explosives that contain small bombs. They can hit large areas and destroy entire civilian neighborhoods.

Ukraine’s foreign minister last week accused Russia of “war crimes” when he said Moscow had attacked a kindergarten and an orphanage and promised that Ukraine would send evidence of the attack to The Hague.

According to photos shared by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, several buildings in Starbilsk in the Luhansk Oblast region of Ukraine showed significant damage due to the shelling.

According to photos shared by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, several buildings in Starbilsk in the Luhansk Oblast region of Ukraine showed significant damage due to the shelling.
(State Emergency Service of Ukraine)

“Russia’s attack on a kindergarten and an orphanage today is a war crime and a violation of the Rome Statute,” Dimitro Kuleba tweeted, referring to the agreement established by the International Criminal Court.

Russia has vetoed more than any other member of the UN Security Council, according to one source The watchman The report was recently made in Russia Blocked Investigation of war crimes committed during the Syrian civil war.

Adam Shaw of Gadget Clock contributed to the report

#Biden #admin #sends #mixed #messages #alleged #Russian #war #crimes

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  3 cops’ trial in Floyd killing heads to closing arguments

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment