Biden admin sends mixed messages on alleged Russian war crimes



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

President Biden’s administration is sending a mixed message about alleged Russian war crimes during the ongoing aggression in Ukraine.

Asked if a reported attack on a nuclear power plant in Ukraine on Friday would be a war crime for the US government, White House press secretary Jane Saki said an internal investigation was still ongoing.

“We have an internal review that is underway to gather evidence and information on the targeting of civilians in the report of the use of deadly weapons of war on Ukrainian soil before last night,” Saki said.

Russia invades Ukraine: live update

“It’s an ongoing process. We haven’t come to a conclusion. It’s a legal review and a process that goes through the administration.”

The U.S. embassy in Ukraine, however, indicated on Friday morning that the Russians had committed war crimes.

The embassy tweeted, “Attack on a nuclear power plant is a war crime. Putin’s shelling of Europe’s largest nuclear power plant has taken his reign of terror one step further.”

Hundreds of civilians have been killed since Russian forces began bombing populated areas of Ukraine Numerous reports . At least one assault rifle struck a hospital, killing at least four people and wounding 10 others.

The first Geneva Convention in 1864 prohibited attacks on medical personnel on the battlefield.

“We cannot confirm the use of cluster weapons inside Ukraine, nor can we confirm the use or existence of thermobaric weapons inside Ukraine. We have seen reports of their stockpiling,” said Linda Thomas, the US ambassador to the United Nations. Greenfield said on Wednesday.

“We can’t confirm those reports. So instead of guessing what it might indicate, I’ll tell you we’ve seen them, but we can’t confirm those reports.”

Cluster munitions are explosives that contain small bombs. They can hit large areas and destroy entire civilian neighborhoods.

Ukraine’s foreign minister last week accused Russia of “war crimes” when he said Moscow had attacked a kindergarten and an orphanage and promised that Ukraine would send evidence of the attack to The Hague.

“Russia’s attack on a kindergarten and an orphanage today is a war crime and a violation of the Rome Statute,” Dimitro Kuleba tweeted, referring to the agreement established by the International Criminal Court.

Russia has vetoed more than any other member of the UN Security Council, according to one source The watchman The report was recently made in Russia Blocked Investigation of war crimes committed during the Syrian civil war.

Adam Shaw of Gadget Clock contributed to the report