Biden administration authorizes additional $800 million in weapons, security assistance to Ukraine



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

President Biden on Wednesday informed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that the United States was approving an additional $ 800 million in arms, ammunition and other security assistance to help Russia defend itself against a multi-pronged war.

The president spoke with Zelensky on Wednesday morning to share the Biden administration’s move to provide additional security assistance.

Russia invades Ukraine: live update

“The weapons we are supplying have been used destructively by the Ukrainian military,” Biden said in a statement on Wednesday. “As Russia prepares to intensify its offensive in the Donbass region, the United States will continue to provide Ukraine with self-defense capabilities.”

The president said the new aid package would include “a number of highly effective weapons systems that we have already provided,” as well as “new capabilities for broad-based attacks that we hope Russia will launch in eastern Ukraine.”

The United States, the United Kingdom and the United Kingdom will continue to provide assistance to Ukraine, welcoming the imposition of ‘severe costs’ on Russia.

“These new capabilities include artillery systems, artillery rounds and armored personnel carriers,” Biden said. “I have also approved the transfer of additional helicopters.”

The president added that the United States continues to facilitate “significant capacity transfers from our allies and partners worldwide.”

“The weapons that the United States and its allies and partners have provided to Ukraine are important for continuing the fight against Russian aggression,” Biden said. “This has helped to ensure that Putin fails to win and control Ukraine in his initial war goal.”

The president added: “As I have assured President Zelensky, the American people will continue to stand with the brave people of Ukraine in their fight for independence.”

White House ‘currently not planning a trip’ to Biden in Ukraine

Biden, in a memo to Secretary of State Anthony Blinken on Wednesday afternoon, approved a ড্র 800 million “drawdown” to provide assistance to Ukraine and the Department of Defense’s defense articles and services and military education and training. The determination required under this section to indicate such a drawdown. ”

The aid announced by Biden on Wednesday is more than the ড 1 billion approved by the Biden administration for Ukraine.

Last month, the Biden administration sent a security package with 800 Stinger anti-aircraft systems; 2,000 javelins, 1,000 light anti-armament weapons and 6,000 AT-4 anti-armament systems; 100 unmanned drones; 100 grenade launchers, 5,000 rifles, 1,000 pistols, 400 machine guns and 400 shotguns; More than 20 million rounds of small arms ammunition and grenade launchers and mortar rounds; 25,000 sets of body armor; And 25,000 helmets. The equipment was transferred directly from the Defense Department to the Ukrainian military.

Russian convoy chief for eastern Ukraine, defense official says weather will force troops stuck on roads

Security assistance continues to flow into Ukraine, with senior defense officials telling Gadget Clock last week that “what we are doing about Ukraine is being accelerated – everything.”

The Biden administration announced $ 300 million in security assistance and lethal assistance earlier this month, in contrast to the অনুমোদ 800 million previously approved in March. This additional $ 300 million in aid is expected to be used to purchase weapons from defense contractors, an official said.

The aid comes after U.S. defense officials warned that a Russian convoy was stepping up its efforts in Donbass.

The United States and NATO said last week that Russia would seek to strike eastern Ukraine with a “major offensive” after failing to capture Kiev’s capital.