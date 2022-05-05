Biden administration cuts Title 42 deal to remove Cubans, Nicaraguans, while aiming to end Trump asylum rule



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

President Biden’s administration has struck a deal for the expulsion of Title 42 at the U.S. border, although it plans to end the exercise after May, the Associated Press reported Thursday.

The Biden administration has reached an agreement with Mexico to expel 100 Cubans and 20 Nicaraguans per day from three border facilities, the AP reported. The policy took effect on April 27 and will end on May 22, the day before the administration expects to finish Title 42.

House Republicans visiting the Texas border describe the ‘suffering’ of agents working on mass crossings

Biden and other administration officials have faced heavy criticism for their plans to end Title 42, which they acknowledge will increase efforts to cross the U.S. border.

Title 42 is a Trump-era COVID-19 rule that allows border officials to deport immigrants without allowing them to apply for asylum. Prior to the new agreement, the United States could only expel Mexicans, Guatemalan, Honduras and El Salvadoran.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorcas has testified before Congress more than once in recent weeks about how the administration plans to deal with the impending increase. He raised eyebrows last week when he confirmed talks on transferring doctors, nurses and other resources from the Veterans Affairs (VA) department to assist in border efforts.

The Biden administration has repeatedly stopped criticizing Republicans for its policies leading to increased border crossings. Although administration officials argue that they are managing a seasonal surge in migration, GOP critics point to the size of the increase under Biden, which in both 2022 and 2021 surpassed previous years.