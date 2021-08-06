Biden #Administration #Extends #Student #Loan #Repayment #Pause

WASHINGTON – The Department of Education announced Friday that it will maintain a moratorium on federal student loan payments until Jan.31, 2022, extending emergency relief for millions of borrowers that were due to expire next month.

The department said it would be the “final extension” of the break, which the Trump administration instituted in March 2020 at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, and that the additional time would allow the agency to postpone borrowers in repayment condition and reduce the risk of default and delinquency.

“The payment hiatus has been a lifeline that has allowed millions of Americans to focus on their families, health and finances rather than student loans during the national emergency,” the secretary said. Education, Miguel Cardona, in a statement. “As our country’s economy continues to recover from a deep hole, this latest extension will give students and borrowers the time they need” to plan for resuming payments.

Several Democratic leaders in Congress had urged the Biden administration over the summer to continue the student loan hiatus, saying the rapidly approaching expiration was inappropriate given that millions of people still suffered financial hardship because of the pandemic.