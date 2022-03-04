World

Biden administration gives protection from deportation to Ukrainians living in US

The Biden administration announced on Thursday that it was protecting Ukrainian citizens already in the United States from deportation, following calls from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle to do so.

The Department of Homeland Security has announced that Ukraine will be nominated for a temporary security status (TPS) for 18 months. TPS protects citizens of designated countries residing in the United States from deportation if they are eligible and allows them to apply for a work permit and travel freely.

The Biden administration has suspended ice deportation flights to Ukraine amid Russian aggression

TPS status is given on three grounds: armed ongoing conflict, environmental catastrophe or “extraordinary and temporary condition.” In this example, the DHS states that the designation is based on “the ongoing armed conflict and the extraordinary and temporary situation in Ukraine that prevents Ukrainian citizens and nationalities from returning to Ukraine habitually.”

The statement added that the Russian aggression had resulted in a humanitarian crisis that left many without access to electricity, water and basic supplies and medical care.

DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in a statement that “Russia’s premeditated and unprovoked attacks on Ukraine have resulted in an ongoing war, senseless violence and forced Ukrainians to seek refuge in other countries.” “In this extraordinary time, we will continue to provide our support and protection to Ukrainian citizens in the United States.”

Senators from both sides have called on the Biden administration to provide deportation protection to Ukrainian citizens in the United States.

To be eligible, Ukrainians must stay in the United States from March 1, and those who enter after that time are not eligible.

Earlier Thursday, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) It has been suspended flight deportation to Ukraine.

“Amid the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has suspended repatriation flights to Ukraine,” an ICE spokesman told Gadget Clock. “ICE will continue to monitor the ongoing situation and make operational changes if necessary.”

The move comes after both Republican and Democratic lawmakers, along with dozens of activists, called on the Biden administration to provide TPS and other protections to Ukrainians in the United States.

Ukrainian refugees arrived at the Medica border in southeastern Poland on Wednesday, March 2, 2022. Seven days after the war, some 874,000 people have fled Ukraine, and the UN refugee agency has warned that the number could soon exceed 1 million.

Ukrainian refugees arrived at the Medica border in southeastern Poland on Wednesday, March 2, 2022. Seven days after the war, some 874,000 people have fled Ukraine, and the UN refugee agency has warned that the number could soon exceed 1 million.
(AP Photo / Marcus Schreiber)

“Forcing Ukrainian citizens to return to Ukraine during the war would be inconsistent with American values ​​and our national security interests,” more than 40 senators said in a letter to President Biden on Tuesday.

“As a nation, we must play our part in protecting the security of Ukrainians in the United States by nominating Ukraine for TPS.”

The letter cites State Department figures showing that 29,510 nonimmigrant (temporary) visas were issued to Ukrainians in 2020.

Immigration advocacy groups responded positively to Mayercas’ announcement on Thursday.

Ali Nurani, president and CEO of the National Immigration Forum, said in a statement: “The world has seen horrific Russian aggression in Ukraine, cities being attacked and civilians being forced to flee for safety.” “President Biden’s decision to grant TPS to Ukrainians currently in the United States is an important step that speaks to our history as a safe haven for those who have faced persecution.”

