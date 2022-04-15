Biden administration grants Temporary Protected Status to immigrants from Cameroon



The Biden administration announced Friday that it is designating Cameroon for Temporary Protected Status (TPS) – meaning that citizens living in the United States will be protected from deportation and will be able to apply for a work permit.

TPS authorities allow the Department of Homeland Security to protect citizens of designated countries living in the United States from potential deportation if they are eligible, allow them to apply for a work permit, and grant them freedom of movement. Cameroon has been nominated for the initial 18 months, but such titles are often extended.

TPS is based on three bases: armed ongoing conflict, environmental catastrophe or “extraordinary and temporary conditions.” The DHS cited violence between government forces and separatists as well as terrorist attacks by the Islamic terrorist group Boko Haram.

“The United States recognizes the ongoing armed conflict in Cameroon and we will provide temporary protection to those in need,” DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in a statement.

“Cameroonians currently living in the United States who cannot return safely due to extreme violence by government forces and armed separatists and attacks led by Boko Haram will be able to stay and work in the United States until their conditions improve.”

Citizens must be present in the United States by Thursday, and those who enter after that time will not be eligible. The New York Times reports that about 40,000 Cameroonians are expected to qualify.

This is the latest use of the term TPS by Myorcas, who recently nominated Afghanistan for TPS and nominated or reassigned Ukraine, Sudan, Haiti and South Sudan. Activists and some pro-democracy lawmakers have called on the mayor to nominate Cameron. Activists have also called for TPS titles in Ethiopia and Mauritania.

Meredith Wayne, director of policy and advocacy at Church World Services, said the designation would “provide Cameroonians with their much-needed lifeline.”

“While we welcome this much-needed step toward a more equitable immigration system, many more in our community need this same life-saving protection extended to them,” he said in a statement. “We all have neighbors – from the North Triangle, sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East or beyond – who wake up every morning fearing that this day could endanger their families. No one has to live like this.

Although the title is considered temporary, the titles are regularly expanded and a path to citizenship for any person in the country is regularly introduced in the TPS as part of the inclusion of general amnesty in various immigration reform packages. Immigration hawks dubbed the TPS “amnesty-light” and used the same language while criticizing the Biden administration’s move on Friday.

RJ Haumann, the federation’s head of public relations, said: “With Secretary Mayorcas aggressively nominating a country like Cameroon for TPS, it is reasonable to assume that no illegal alien population will receive a general amnesty by the end of the Biden administration.” The American Immigration Reform (FAIR) said in a statement. “Will he nominate every country in the world because of climate change?”

“It’s even more aggressive considering what is happening at the border,” Haumann added. Instead of re-enforcing “stay in Mexico” altogether, he is busy trying to figure out how the illegal alien population can stay in America forever. “