Biden administration halts ICE deportation flights to Ukraine amid Russia invasion

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) said on Thursday that it had suspended deportation flights to Ukraine – Lawmakers in Washington, D.C., are calling for more protection for Ukrainian citizens.

“Amid the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has suspended repatriation flights to Ukraine,” an ICE spokesman told Gadget Clock. “ICE will continue to monitor the ongoing situation and make operational changes if necessary.”

Steps, reported by First BuzzFeed NewsIn response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Capitol Hill activists and lawmakers are calling for more protection for Ukrainian citizens in the United States, including the potential use of the Temporary Protection Status (TPS).

Sense. More than 40 senators, led by Rob Portman, R-Ohio, Dick Durbin, D-Ill., Bob Menendez, DNJ, and Kevin Kramer, RND, wrote a letter to President Biden on Tuesday urging Ukrainians to pay TPS to citizens already in the country. Protects citizens of the designated country living in the United States from eligible deportation and allows them to apply for a work permit and travel freely.

TPS status is given on three grounds: armed ongoing conflict, environmental catastrophe or “extraordinary and temporary condition.” Lawmakers argued that Ukraine “clearly meets the standards” for TPS because of the Moscow attack.

“Providing TPS to a limited population of Ukrainians currently in the United States on a temporary basis would be a minor setback for our country, but forcing these individuals to return to the battlefield would be unacceptable.” The senators wrote .

“Forcing Ukrainian citizens to return to Ukraine during the war would be inconsistent with American values ​​and our national security interests,” they said. “As a nation, we must play our part in protecting the security of Ukrainians in the United States by nominating Ukraine for TPS.”

The letter cites State Department figures showing that 29,510 nonimmigrant (temporary) visas were issued to Ukrainians in 2020.

