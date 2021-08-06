Biden Administration Is Still Struggling to Care for Migrant Children

In an emergency shelter in the Texas desert, migrant teens are housed in long, wide trailers, with little room for recreation and little to do on hot summer days, lawyers say and other children’s advocates who visited them.

Some kids say they can wait over a month to meet someone who can help them connect them with a family member or other sponsor in the United States. Some report episodes of food poisoning and say they have to wash their clothes in a bathroom sink.

In one case, two siblings at the shelter, a former camp for oil workers in Pecos, Texas, were given different case managers by the government. A brother has found his mother. The other was left at the shelter and remains there, according to a lawyer who visited the shelter.

The living conditions of migrant children who arrive unaccompanied in the United States and are taken into custody appear to have improved since the beginning of the spring, when images of them piled up in customs and border protection facilities were revealed. attracted criticism from around the world.