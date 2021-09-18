Biden administration moves to protect Alaska’s Bristol Bay

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration took the first steps Thursday that will allow it to begin the process of protecting Alaska’s pristine Bristol Bay, home to one of the world’s most valuable sockeye salmon fisheries long coveted by mining companies. Also sits on top of copper and gold deposits.

The administration filed a motion in the United States District Court for Alaska to overturn a Trump-era ruling that stripped environmental protections for Bristol Bay, about 200 miles southwest of Anchorage. If the court agrees, the administration can begin to prepare permanent defenses for the area.

In a statement, the Environmental Protection Agency argued that President Donald J. Trump’s administration acted illegally in 2019, when it dismissed concerns that withdrawing federal protection from Bristol Bay from a proposed massive gold and copper mine would threaten fisheries.

The move would have little immediate impact as the Trump administration eventually refused a required permit for the project known as the Pebble Mine in 2020. It happened after President Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr. and Fox News personality Tucker Carlson both enjoyed it. Hunting and fishing in the area joined environmental activists and native tribes in an unlikely alliance to oppose the mine.