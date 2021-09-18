Biden administration moves to protect Alaska’s Bristol Bay
WASHINGTON — The Biden administration took the first steps Thursday that will allow it to begin the process of protecting Alaska’s pristine Bristol Bay, home to one of the world’s most valuable sockeye salmon fisheries long coveted by mining companies. Also sits on top of copper and gold deposits.
The administration filed a motion in the United States District Court for Alaska to overturn a Trump-era ruling that stripped environmental protections for Bristol Bay, about 200 miles southwest of Anchorage. If the court agrees, the administration can begin to prepare permanent defenses for the area.
In a statement, the Environmental Protection Agency argued that President Donald J. Trump’s administration acted illegally in 2019, when it dismissed concerns that withdrawing federal protection from Bristol Bay from a proposed massive gold and copper mine would threaten fisheries.
The move would have little immediate impact as the Trump administration eventually refused a required permit for the project known as the Pebble Mine in 2020. It happened after President Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr. and Fox News personality Tucker Carlson both enjoyed it. Hunting and fishing in the area joined environmental activists and native tribes in an unlikely alliance to oppose the mine.
But environmental activists note that a decision by the US Army Corps of Engineers to deny the permit is being appealed by Pebble Limited Partnership, the company seeking to build the mine. The company intends to dig a pit more than a mile square and one-third of a mile deep, to obtain metals estimated at at least $300 billion. The project will include the construction of a 270-MW power plant and 165-mile natural-gas pipeline, as well as an 82-mile road and large dam ponds for tailings—some of them toxic. This would also require digging a port in the Iliamna Bay.
At the moment, there is nothing to stop a new attempt at a mining project in the region, although the Biden administration’s request to the court is being seen as the first step to change that.
“I am delighted that the Biden administration has taken this important step to secure this unique watershed and sustainable security for salmon and the people who support it,” Washington State Governor Jay Inslee, a Democrat, said in a statement to The Times. said in. “Mining in the Bristol Bay watershed would have caused irreparable damage to the world’s largest sockeye fishery.”
Both federal and state agencies found that the proposed pebble mine, which would be located in two watersheds that feed fish-producing rivers, would cause permanent damage. Scientists say it will destroy more than 130 miles of streams, 2,800 acres of wetlands and 130 acres of open water.
On the campaign trail, President Biden promised to “listen to scientists and protect Bristol Bay”.
Praising the area as a way of life for Alaska Natives, a favorite destination for anglers and a source of half of the world’s sockeye salmon, Mr. Biden said, “This is no place for a mine. Is.”
President Barack Obama’s administration concluded in 2014, after a three-year scientific review, that the pebble mine project could have “catastrophic” impacts, including “elimination, dehydration, and complete loss of fish habitat due to fragmentation of streams, wetlands”. “Included. , and other aquatic resources” in parts of Bristol Bay.
Obama’s EPA issued a proposed determination under a provision of the Clean Water Act that would have acted like a veto and would have effectively banned mining in the area. But the agency faced several lawsuits from Pebble Limited Partnership, and the determination had not been finalized even when Trump took office.
In 2019 the Trump administration, which had rolled back nearly 100 environmental regulations by then, completely withdrew the Obama-era designation and denounced it as “outdated” — among significant new developments by the Pebble Mine Company. Citing lawsuits as one of.
Pebble Mine Partnership spokesman Mike Heatwoll said in a statement that the company intends to monitor EPA actions to determine the impact on the project and the permitting process.
“As the Biden administration seeks lower carbon emissions for energy production, they must recognize that such a change would require more mineral production – copper in particular,” he wrote. “Pebbles remain an important domestic source for the minerals needed for the project administration to reach its green energy goals.”
In a statement, Michael Regan, the EPA administrator, said that if the court ruled in favor of the Biden administration, the agency would seek a program to restart a process to protect Bristol Bay from development under the Clean Water Act. Will announce
“What is at stake is preventing pollution that will adversely affect Alaska’s natives,” Mr Regan said, “and protecting a sustainable future for the most productive salmon fisheries in North America.”
