Biden Administration Plans to Expand Covid Vaccine Production



“The idea of ​​creating a business plan with two companies instead of a public health plan is troubling to us,” he said. This was stated by Joya Mukherjee, Chief Medical Officer, Partners in Health, a non-profit public health organization. “We believe Biden has the power, especially Modern, because he was funded by taxpayers to demand patents and information sharing.”

Outraged by the administration’s slow progress, some activists stormed Mr Biden’s staff chief Ron Klein’s house in September and piled up fake bones on the sidewalk in protest. The second group met on Wednesday morning with Shri. Protested outside the Giants’ home.

Addressing the criticism that the Biden plan is not focused on capacity building abroad, Dr. Kessler said domestic production was “important not only for US supply but also for global supply.”

At the same time, partnerships with large pharmaceutical manufacturers offer no guarantee. Mr Biden announced earlier this year that he had entered into agreements with other countries, including the pharmaceutical company Merck & Johnson, to manufacture Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Officials hailed the partnership as “historic” and said it was aimed at building supplies for World War II. Production under Roosevelt’s leadership fits into the vision of the president of the campaign.

But Merck’s agreement did not live up to expectations. Administrative officials initially hoped Merck would begin production of the main ingredient in the vaccine by the end of this year, but that would not happen until April, Dr. Kessler said.

Congress put a total of .0 16.05 billion into the US Rescue Plan this year, in two separate phases, which could be used to purchase and manufacture treatments, vaccines and other tools to end the epidemic.

But an analysis released this summer by AIDS advocacy group Prep4All found that the administration had spent $ 145 million – तून 12 million – from the American Rescue Plan – to expand vaccine production. Most went to retrofit Merck’s production lines.