Biden #administration #reinstates #bird #protection #repeals #Trump #rule

WASHINGTON – The Biden administration on Wednesday called on former President Donald J. Under Trump, protections for migratory birds were restored, a move celebrated by conservationists but expected to escalate tensions between the administration and the oil and gas industry.

The move comes at a time when some bird species are disappearing from the planet. Scientists said North America has lost nearly three billion birds in the past 50 years. In addition to suffering from habitat loss and climate change, they are killed by collisions with buildings, power lines and communication towers. They die in oil waste pits and oil spills.

Interior Department Secretary Deb Haaland said the agency will formally repeal a rule enacted in the days of the Trump presidency that protects businesses, landlords and others from legal consequences if their activities inadvertently kill birds. .

This meant that a construction crew that razed a barn with owl nests, or an oil company responsible for a devastating spill that killed thousands of birds, could not be punished.