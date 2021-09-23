WASHINGTON – The Biden administration on Thursday finalized its first major regulation to directly limit greenhouse gases, as part of an effort to show off US progress on global warming ahead of an important climate summit in Glasgow in November.

The measure will curb the production and use of powerful planet-warming chemicals called hydrofluorocarbons, or HFCs, which are used in air-conditioners and refrigerators. Without the new regulation, President Biden would risk arriving at a UN summit with some concrete emissions-reduction measures to back up his call for global action against climate change.

Mr Biden has vowed to reduce United States emissions by 50 to 52 percent from 2005 levels over the next decade. But legislation that includes policies to cut carbon dioxide emissions from fossil fuels, the most prevalent greenhouse gas and most politically difficult to address, faces uncertain prospects in an increasingly divided Congress.

Robert N., an environmental economist at Harvard University. “The outlook for meaningful broad-based climate legislation is not very good,” Stavins said. He said regulatory action to curb HFCs and methane, another potent greenhouse gas, makes “much more important.”