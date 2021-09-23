Biden administration takes first major step to regulate greenhouse gases
WASHINGTON – The Biden administration on Thursday finalized its first major regulation to directly limit greenhouse gases, as part of an effort to show off US progress on global warming ahead of an important climate summit in Glasgow in November.
The measure will curb the production and use of powerful planet-warming chemicals called hydrofluorocarbons, or HFCs, which are used in air-conditioners and refrigerators. Without the new regulation, President Biden would risk arriving at a UN summit with some concrete emissions-reduction measures to back up his call for global action against climate change.
Mr Biden has vowed to reduce United States emissions by 50 to 52 percent from 2005 levels over the next decade. But legislation that includes policies to cut carbon dioxide emissions from fossil fuels, the most prevalent greenhouse gas and most politically difficult to address, faces uncertain prospects in an increasingly divided Congress.
Robert N., an environmental economist at Harvard University. “The outlook for meaningful broad-based climate legislation is not very good,” Stavins said. He said regulatory action to curb HFCs and methane, another potent greenhouse gas, makes “much more important.”
The new Environmental Protection Agency rule, which goes into effect next month, supersedes a law that Congress approved by former President Donald J. approved under Trump. Unlike efforts to curb fossil fuels, the plan to reduce HFCs has received widespread support from both Democrats and Republicans, as well as from industry groups and environmental organizations.
The regulation would reduce HFCs by 85 percent over the next 15 years. According to the White House, this would be equivalent to eliminating 4.5 billion metric tons of carbon dioxide by 2050, or nearly three years’ worth of climate pollution from the power sector.
Under the new rule, the EPA will continue to reduce the production and use of HFCs, starting with a 10 percent reduction next year. The White House also announced an investment of $8 million over the next five years to encourage the use of alternative chemicals and boost enforcement efforts to crack down on the illegal production and importation of HFCs.
“Cutting these climate super pollutants protects our environment, strengthens our economy, and shows that America is back when it comes to addressing climate change,” Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael S. Regan said in a statement. When it comes to leading the world.” .
Industry executives said they put aside their specific distaste for government regulations to support the measure as it would help domestic manufacturers. With other countries moving away from HFCs, many describe the rule as protecting the $206 billion annual industry by helping to put all manufacturers on an equal playing field and supporting alternatives.
“It allows us to make a complex technological change,” said Kevin Fey, executive director of industry organization Alliance for Responsible Atmospheric Policy.
Mr Fay said companies were particularly relieved to see stricter enforcement measures, “it signals to bad actors that they are going to have a harder time getting to market because we are going to look for them.”
Several industry leaders said they had been told by the White House that Mr Biden intended to send the Kigali Agreement, a 2016 agreement to phase out HFCs signed in the Rwanda capital, to the Senate for ratification soon.
Yurek, president and chief executive of the Air Conditioning, Heating and Refrigeration Institute, a trade association, said the adoption of the Kigali Agreement would be important, even though the United States was already moving towards implementing it.
“It’s about reputation and credibility,” he said. Formally joining the broader global effort, he said, was “good for the environment, good for the economy and good for business.”
As promised by Mr. Biden, environmental groups are calling on the United States to cut emissions 50 to 52 percent from 2005 levels by the end of the decade and new regulation to keep the planet from warming beyond an alarming rate. described as important. Limit.
“The move from HFCs to climate-friendly alternatives is an important part of President Biden’s plan to tackle the climate crisis,” said David Doniger, senior strategic director of the Natural Resources Defense Council’s Climate and Clean Energy Program.
Senator Tom Carper, a Democrat from Delaware and a co-sponsor of Kennedy’s measure to reduce HFCs last year, said the rule would create jobs.
“It’s a slam dunk, plain and simple,” he said in a statement. “The phasing out of HFCs will support US leadership in manufacturing and innovation, reduce global warming, strengthen our economy and help save our planet,” he said.
Some critics of the new policy were the Competitive Enterprise Institute, a Washington think tank debating the idea that climate change poses a major threat to the United States. The organization issued a statement saying that reducing HFCs will increase the cost of new refrigerators and air conditioners as well as the cost of repairing old ones.
Industry executives dispute that, given that refrigerant compounds represent about 1 percent of the price of a cooling appliance. Francis Dietz, vice president of public affairs at the Air Conditioning, Heating and Refrigeration Institute, a trade group, also pointed out that manufacturers have years of experience eliminating coolants that were later deemed hazardous.
Alternatives are already being worked out, he said, but until regulation is in place, there isn’t a large enough market for them in the United States.
“We’re dealing with the idea that it’s going to raise costs forever. We don’t agree,” Mr. Dietz said.
Many refrigerators and air-conditioners in use in the United States today still use HFCs, although an increasing number of manufacturers have already moved to limit the use and introduce newer models known as hydrofluoroolefins, or HFOs. which are more climate-friendly.
#Biden #administration #takes #major #step #regulate #greenhouse #gases
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.