Biden Administration to Deport Haitians to Del Rio, Texas

ICE Air uses chartered aircraft which have a capacity to carry around 135 people. The Defense Department is expected to provide some aircraft to transfer migrants to other border stations to ease congestion in Del Rio. ICE has sent migrants from Laughlin Air Force Base in Del Rio to El Paso, Tucson and San Diego for processing.

In recent months, the administration has increased deportation flights to Mexico, Central America and South America. In August, there were 99 possible eviction flights compared to 46 in July and 35 in June, according to Tom Cartwright, an advocacy group that tracks ICE Air’s flights to Witness at the Border.

Haitians represent a small fraction of border crossers, or about 4 percent of migrants encountered by border agents in August, dwarfed by Central Americans and Mexicans.

But in recent months their number has increased. About 28,000 Haitians have been intercepted by the Border Patrol at the United States-Mexico border in the current fiscal year, which ends on September 30, compared to 4,395 in 2020 and 2,046 in 2019. Of the approximately 28,000, less than 4,000 were replaced. Under the public health rule, according to the most recent limit data, which includes arrests until the end of August.

Despite public health measures, the United States is not evacuating migrant families with young children in parts of the border because Mexico has refused to accept them. And on some days, Mexicans tell border officials that their shelters are at capacity and can only take a certain number of migrants.

“There’s just this kind of confusion among migrants and asylum seekers about what the situation is at the border and how they can get the best protection,” said Robin Barnard, senior advocate for refugee protection at Human Rights First.

Joseline Simeus, 32, of Haitian descent, had been living in Chile for seven years. When he heard that the United States might allow families to enter, he decided to take his chances. On Saturday, Ms Simius and her 5-year-old son, Samuel, were among those buried under the bridge.