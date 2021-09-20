Biden administration to draft rules on workplace heat hazards

“The heat is a very challenging threat to regulate because there is no general threshold for exposure and employees react differently to exposure,” Friedman said.

In addition to new workplace heat standards, the Department of Health has already issued guidance to allow a low-income energy assistance program, which has historically been used to help people who pay heating bills during extreme cold. Cannot pay, so as to help cover the cost of domestic air. – Conditioning and cooling center during extreme heat.

And the Environmental Protection Agency is using funds from an economic stimulus bill passed this year to provide technical assistance to build neighborhood cooling centers within public schools.

The new OSHA rule is one of the first direct government responses to an emerging area of ​​research showing that extreme heat is harming and killing more workers and vulnerable populations.

A study released this summer found that heat contributes to far more workplace injuries than official records capture, and those injuries are concentrated among the poorest workers. Hot days not only mean more cases of heat stroke or exhaustion, but also injuries from falls, hitting vehicles or machinery because the heat makes it difficult to concentrate, the researchers found.

And after Hurricane Ida hit New Orleans this month, more people in the city died from exposure to post-hurricane heat than those killed by floodwaters.

A study published in May found that the increased risk of overheating heat waves and power failures poses a serious threat to major US cities. According to research in the journal Environmental Science and Technology, power failures have increased by more than 60 percent since 2015, as climate change accelerated heat waves. Using computer models to study three large US cities, the authors estimated that a combined blackout and heat wave would expose at least two-thirds of residents. To heat exhaustion or heat stroke.

And other research suggests that rising temperatures are also widening the racial achievement gap in United States schools, and there is evidence that the burden of climate change falls disproportionately on people of color. In a paper published in the journal Nature Human Behavior, researchers found that students performed poorly on standardized tests for every additional day of 80 degrees Fahrenheit or higher, even after controlling for other factors. Those influences were conducted in 58 countries, suggesting a The link between heat exposure and reduced learning.