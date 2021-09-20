Biden administration to draft rules on workplace heat hazards
WASHINGTON — The Biden administration is launching an effort at federal agencies to address the health effects of heat, including the first labor standard aimed at protecting workers from extreme heat, which is caused by warming temperatures caused by the climate. This is as part of the increasing recognition of the threats posed. Change.
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration, part of the Department of Labor, will draft its first rules governing heat exposure designed to protect workers in agriculture, construction and distribution services as well as warehouses, factories and kitchens .
It comes after a summer that saw record heat waves in the western United States and British Columbia, which scientists say were made more extreme by climate change. According to the National Weather Service, extreme heat is the nation’s No. 1 meteorological killer.
“Over the past few weeks, I have traveled across the country and witnessed firsthand the devastating human and economic toll of extreme weather from climate change,” President Biden said in a statement. “Rising temperatures pose an imminent threat to millions of American workers exposed to the elements, to children in schools without air conditioning, to seniors in nursing homes without cooling resources, and especially to disadvantaged communities.” My administration will not leave Americans to face this threat alone.”
The administration said it would create an inter-agency heat illness prevention work group to provide a better understanding of the challenges and best ways to protect workers from heat injuries.
The administration said that in addition to writing the new rule, the Labor Department will prioritize heat-related interventions and work inspections when the heat index exceeds 80 degrees. The department is already working to complete a program before next summer that will target industries at high risk of heat injuries, and focus more resources on inspections.
Experts said the rules and policies designed to protect workers from extreme heat were long overdue—though, depending on the details of how they’re written, they could be costly for employers.
“Heat disease has long been less and less widely addressed — and now it’s getting even hotter,” said David Hondula, a professor in the School of Geographic Sciences and Urban Planning at Arizona State University.
Dr. Hondula notes that some state and professional organizations, such as the United States Soccer Federation, already place limits on when and how long workers can perform their duties in the heat.
Some of those guidelines, which may inform a federal rule, include mandatory breaks for people who work in high temperatures for a certain amount of time, and in some cases, when the heat index goes above a certain level. The working requirements are gone. These also include requirements that employers provide shade, water and air conditioning when possible, and that employers provide medical assistance for workers regularly exposed to heat.
But should such guidelines turn into federal regulations, it could raise costs or lower productivity for some industries—particularly any requirement that construction or other outdoor work be stopped entirely in certain heat conditions. Yes, Dr. Hondula said.
“It is fair to say that this could be costly,” he said, although he added that the economy was already bearing the burden of diseases and deaths associated with heat exposure. “We can already absorb some of the productivity costs” he said.
Mark Friedman, vice president of workplace policy for the US Chamber of Commerce, said his organization is looking forward to participating in OSHA’s rule-making process. But he said there are “unique difficulties” when it comes to creating heat safety standards.
“The heat is a very challenging threat to regulate because there is no general threshold for exposure and employees react differently to exposure,” Friedman said.
In addition to new workplace heat standards, the Department of Health has already issued guidance to allow a low-income energy assistance program, which has historically been used to help people who pay heating bills during extreme cold. Cannot pay, so as to help cover the cost of domestic air. – Conditioning and cooling center during extreme heat.
And the Environmental Protection Agency is using funds from an economic stimulus bill passed this year to provide technical assistance to build neighborhood cooling centers within public schools.
The new OSHA rule is one of the first direct government responses to an emerging area of research showing that extreme heat is harming and killing more workers and vulnerable populations.
A study released this summer found that heat contributes to far more workplace injuries than official records capture, and those injuries are concentrated among the poorest workers. Hot days not only mean more cases of heat stroke or exhaustion, but also injuries from falls, hitting vehicles or machinery because the heat makes it difficult to concentrate, the researchers found.
And after Hurricane Ida hit New Orleans this month, more people in the city died from exposure to post-hurricane heat than those killed by floodwaters.
A study published in May found that the increased risk of overheating heat waves and power failures poses a serious threat to major US cities. According to research in the journal Environmental Science and Technology, power failures have increased by more than 60 percent since 2015, as climate change accelerated heat waves. Using computer models to study three large US cities, the authors estimated that a combined blackout and heat wave would expose at least two-thirds of residents. To heat exhaustion or heat stroke.
And other research suggests that rising temperatures are also widening the racial achievement gap in United States schools, and there is evidence that the burden of climate change falls disproportionately on people of color. In a paper published in the journal Nature Human Behavior, researchers found that students performed poorly on standardized tests for every additional day of 80 degrees Fahrenheit or higher, even after controlling for other factors. Those influences were conducted in 58 countries, suggesting a The link between heat exposure and reduced learning.
#Biden #administration #draft #rules #workplace #heat #hazards
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.