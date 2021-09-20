Biden administration to draft rules on workplace heat hazards
WASHINGTON – The Biden administration is launching an effort at federal agencies to address the health impacts from heat, including the first heat-specific ones, as part of increasing recognition of the threats posed by increased temperatures due to climate change. Including workplace standard.
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration, part of the Department of Labor, will draft its first rules governing heat exposure designed to protect workers in agriculture, construction and distribution services as well as warehouses, factories and kitchens .
It comes after a summer that saw record heat waves in the western United States and British Columbia, which scientists say were made more extreme by climate change. According to the National Weather Service, extreme heat is the nation’s No. 1 meteorological killer.
“Over the past few weeks, I have traveled across the country and witnessed firsthand the devastating human and economic toll of extreme weather from climate change,” President Biden said in a statement. “Rising temperatures pose an imminent threat to millions of American workers exposed to the elements, to children in schools without air conditioning, to seniors in nursing homes without cooling resources, and especially to disadvantaged communities.” My administration will not leave Americans to face this threat alone.”
The administration said it would create an inter-agency heat illness prevention work group to provide a better understanding of the challenges and best ways to protect workers from heat injuries.
The administration said that in addition to writing the new rule, the Labor Department will prioritize heat-related interventions and work inspections when the heat index exceeds 80 degrees. The department is already working to complete a program before next summer that will target industries at high risk of heat injuries, and focus more resources on inspections.
Separately, the Department of Health has already issued guidance to allow a low-income energy assistance program, which has historically been used to help people who can’t pay heating bills during extreme cold. to help cover the cost of home air conditioning and cooling centers during extreme cold. Warmth.
And the Environmental Protection Agency is using funds from an economic stimulus bill passed this year to provide technical assistance to build neighborhood cooling centers within public schools.
The new OSHA rule is one of the first direct government responses to an emerging area of research showing that extreme heat is harming and killing more workers and vulnerable populations.
A study released this summer found that heat contributes to far more workplace injuries than official records capture, and those injuries are concentrated among the poorest workers. Hot days not only mean more cases of heat stroke or exhaustion, but also injuries from falls, hitting vehicles or machinery because the heat makes it difficult to concentrate, the researchers found. He attributed the heat to an additional 20,000 workplace injuries each year in California alone.
And after Hurricane Ida hit New Orleans this month, more people in the city died from exposure to post-hurricane heat than those killed by floodwaters.
A study published in May found that the increased risk of overheating heat waves and power failures poses a serious threat to major US cities. According to research in the journal Environmental Science and Technology, power failures have increased by more than 60 percent since 2015, as climate change accelerated heat waves. Using computer models to study three large US cities, the authors estimated that a combined blackout and heat wave would expose at least two-thirds of residents in those cities to exhaustion or heat stroke.
And while a study published last year found that rising temperatures are widening the racial achievement gap in United States schools, new research shows the latest evidence that the burden of climate change falls disproportionately on people of color. Does matter. In a paper published in the journal Nature Human Behavior, researchers found that students performed poorly on standardized tests for every additional day of 80 degrees Fahrenheit or higher, even after controlling for other factors. Those effects occurred in 58 countries, suggesting a fundamental link between heat exposure and reduced learning.
