Biden Administration Wants States and Cities to Pay People $100 to Get Shots

The initiative builds on a program that was rolled out in April that offered a paid vacation tax credit to offset the cost to businesses with fewer than 500 workers incurred by giving workers paid time to get vaccinated.

The Biden administration has argued with some states over how relief money can be used, but earlier this year guidelines made it clear they could be spent on programs that are expected to increase the number of people who choose to be vaccinated. The Treasury Department said it will provide technical assistance to states and cities to help them use the money to boost immunizations in their communities and that it will work with the Department of Health and Human Services.

States and cities have taken creative approaches, such as lotteries, to encourage people to get vaccinated. Some experts, especially at the start of the vaccination campaign, however, expressed concern over the idea of ​​paying people to be vaccinated, fearing it might be seen as out of step with the message that vaccines deliver. huge benefits in themselves. Opponents of the idea have also questioned whether paying people is the best use of funds to encourage people to get vaccinated.

Understanding the State of Vaccination Mandates in the United States

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said this week the city will start offering payments of $ 100 as part of an incentive plan to get more people to get vaccinated. The program is expected to start on Friday.

“I think when someone says here’s $ 100 for you, it’s going to have a big impact,” Mr. de Blasio said.