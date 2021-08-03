Biden Administration Will Keep Using Covid Rule to Limit Border Immigration

Mr Biden campaigned for the return of compassion to the country’s immigration system and the overturning of former President Donald J. Trump’s policies that severely limited the number of asylum seekers the country would consider. That goal has proven elusive, leaving the White House under fire from the left for failing to act aggressively enough to undo Mr. Trump’s legacy even as Republicans accuse Mr. Biden of creating a border crisis by suggesting that it will make things easier. for many people to have a chance to enter the United States

Mr Biden presented a proposed change to immigration law that includes a path to citizenship for some migrants already in the United States. But there is little hope of passing sweeping changes to the laws through bipartisan negotiations, so Democrats instead hope to use a budget-linked legislative process to bypass Republican opposition.

Over the weekend, the administration stepped up law enforcement at the southern border, sending more officers to help border officials with the lengthy processing needed to get migrants into the country and begin. to argue that they need asylum, the administration said in its court file.

To help ease the safeguard, immigration officials are bringing more families to family detention centers, using the facilities as temporary shelters. The agency has entered into a new contract to add more than 1,200 beds to its family accommodation capacity.

The number of migrants crossing the southern border between the United States and Mexico surpassed the traditional wave of seasonal spring migration earlier this year, and the pace has not slowed with the onset of the sweltering heat of the summer months. summer. The number of times border officials caught migrants crossing illegally in June was the highest monthly figure since April 2000. And the administration said preliminary figures for July pointed to a new record.

Just a few weeks ago, the administration was considering a plan to lift the public health rule for migrant families as early as the end of July and later for single adults, who have made up the bulk of returned migrants from the start. . of the pandemic. Delaying those plans, perhaps until the end of the year, will certainly be welcomed by Republicans who have proposed legislation to maintain the rule for as long as necessary. But it also fuels Republican arguments that the southern border is in a state of crisis.

Despite the public health rule, many migrant families have been allowed to enter the United States this year. The administration has been able to enforce the rule in some areas of the border but not in others, such as South Texas, in part due to a lack of accommodation capacity in Mexico. And some migrant families have also been allowed to enter the country due to special exemptions, including migrants identified as vulnerable by advocacy groups and international organizations.