Biden administration will restore climate benchmarks to historic environmental law

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration announced Wednesday that it would reinstate climate change protections in the country’s baseline environmental law, the National Environmental Policy Act, which former President Donald J. Trump had weakened in an effort to speed up the approval of projects such as mines, pipelines. , dams and highways.

The proposed changes would require the federal government to evaluate the climate change impacts of major new projects as part of the permitting process. They come as Congress is weighing plans to spend trillions of dollars on infrastructure improvements across the United States.

The Trump administration had exempted agencies from considering proposed new power plants or pipelines, for example, could increase greenhouse gas emissions, which are heating the planet to dangerous levels. This required agencies to analyze only “reasonably far-sighted” effects. Mr Trump said the change would eliminate “mountains and mountains of red tape”, which he said have delayed projects across the country.

But according to Brenda Mallory, chair of the White House Council on Environmental Quality, those changes created confusion and were difficult to implement.