Biden administration will restore climate benchmarks to historic environmental law
WASHINGTON — The Biden administration announced Wednesday that it would reinstate climate change protections in the country’s baseline environmental law, the National Environmental Policy Act, which former President Donald J. Trump had weakened in an effort to speed up the approval of projects such as mines, pipelines. , dams and highways.
The proposed changes would require the federal government to evaluate the climate change impacts of major new projects as part of the permitting process. They come as Congress is weighing plans to spend trillions of dollars on infrastructure improvements across the United States.
The Trump administration had exempted agencies from considering proposed new power plants or pipelines, for example, could increase greenhouse gas emissions, which are heating the planet to dangerous levels. This required agencies to analyze only “reasonably far-sighted” effects. Mr Trump said the change would eliminate “mountains and mountains of red tape”, which he said have delayed projects across the country.
But according to Brenda Mallory, chair of the White House Council on Environmental Quality, those changes created confusion and were difficult to implement.
“Patching these holes in the environmental review process will help reduce conflict and litigation and help remove some of the uncertainty caused by the previous administration’s ruling,” she said in a statement.
Under the Biden administration’s proposed changes, agencies will have to consider the direct, indirect and cumulative effects of a decision — including assessing the consequences of releasing additional pollution to neighborhoods already burdened with dirty air.
Ms Mallory said: “The basic community safeguards we are proposing to restore will help ensure that US infrastructure is built the right way the first time around, and delivers real benefits, not to the harmed people.”
Major Democrats and environmental groups embraced the move.
Representative Raul M. Grijalva, Democrat from Arizona and chairman of the House Committee on Natural Resources, called it “a necessary first step” to “better protect communities from polluted air and water, especially communities that have previously There are more burdens than the cumulative effects of many pollution sources.”
Senator Tom Carper, a Delaware Democrat and chairman of the Environment and Public Works Committee, said the new rule would end the legal uncertainty surrounding the law. In June, a Federal District Court in Virginia dismissed a lawsuit filed by environmental groups against the Trump-era overhaul, but several other lawsuits are pending.
“At a time when we are on the verge of passing investment from generation to generation in our country’s infrastructure, the changes proposed today will improve certainty to avoid project slowdown and litigation,” Mr. Carper said.
Some Republicans and business leaders who backed Trump’s changes warned on Wednesday that adding layers of review would hinder the development of badly needed projects, including public transportation and clean energy infrastructure, that Mr Biden and Democrats want.
“By rolling back some of the most important updates to our old permitting process, the Biden administration’s newly proposed NEPA rule will only serve to slow future infrastructure construction,” said Chad Whitman, vice president of environmental and regulatory affairs. Global Energy Institute of the US Chamber of Commerce.
The new rule also proposes to empower federal agencies to work closely with communities to develop alternative approaches to projects.
The National Environmental Protection Act was enacted in 1970 by President Richard M. Nixon after several environmental disasters, including a crude oil spill off the coast of Santa Barbara, California, and a series of fires on the heavily polluted Cuyahoga River in Ohio. .
The Biden administration is expected to publish its proposed rule in the Federal Register on Thursday and take public comment on its plans for 45 days before issuing a final policy.
